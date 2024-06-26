American Honda reveals two popular ORVs returning

The Honda Rubicon 4X4 Automatic multipurpose ATV (formerly known as the Rincon) has received many updates. Known for delivering strong performance paired with a plush ride, Honda’s largest-displacement ATV now has new bodywork and graphics, an enhanced LCD meter, and more.

The Honda Rubicon 4X4 Automatic ATV pairs its new name with an updated look, and the popular Pioneer 520 side-by-side is also returning to the Honda lineup. (Photos: American Honda)

Also back is the Pioneer 520 side-by-side, now available in three stylish colors, including TrueTimber Atera Camo, thanks to an exclusive partnership between Honda and the popular camouflage brand.

“At Honda, we take great pride in offering a versatile range of ATVs and side-by-sides that appeal to a wide variety of four-wheel enthusiasts. This product announcement is a perfect example, comprising Honda’s largest ATV and smallest side-by-side. For the veteran ATV rider, the Rubicon 4×4 Automatic delivers plenty of power and torque, but without sacrificing comfort. Meanwhile, the Pioneer 520 side-by-side—now available in new colors—is maneuverable and very user-friendly, yet still tough enough to tackle anything owners can throw at it.” Colin Miller, manager of public relations at American Honda

2024 Honda Rubicon 4X4 Automatic

The Rubicon 4X4 Automatic (formerly the Rincon) remains Honda’s largest-displacement ATV.

Updated and renamed for 2024, the Rubicon 4X4 Automatic (formerly known as the Rincon) remains Honda’s largest-displacement ATV, and it’s still big enough to be comfortable for even larger riders. It is powered by the same engine that’s in the Pioneer 700 side-by-side and boasts fresh styling thanks to a new grille, bodywork, meter, wheels, and more. Its long-travel, independent rear suspension makes it a great option for recreational activities such as relaxed or aggressive trail riding, hunting, or fishing. Still, it’s also very suitable for more utilitarian pursuits.

Colors: Avenger Red; Matte Silver Metallic

MSRP

Avenger Red: $9,999

Matte Silver Metallic: $10,399

Available: July



2025 Pioneer 520

The 2025 Honda Pioneer 520 is offered in three new colors, including TrueTimber Atera Camo.

Honda’s Pioneer 520 is the ideal side-by-side; it’s a hardworking rec/utility vehicle that’s also fun to operate. The 2025 model year is offered in three new colors, including TrueTimber Atera Camo. Its chassis dimensions are compact enough to fit into the bed of most full-size pick-up trucks, and it can also navigate public ATV trails.

This rugged little side-by-side is powered by a torquey 518cc engine, while its independent front and rear suspension make for a comfortable ride. Perks include a dump bed that accommodates up to 450 pounds and that can be augmented with Honda Pro-Connnect accessories. The Pioneer 520 is designed and manufactured in the U.S.

Colors: TrueTimber Atera Camo; Hero Red; Slate Gray

MSRP

Hero Red; Slate Gray: $10,499

TrueTimber Atera Camo: $11,099

Available: July