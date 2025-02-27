Honda to celebrate 50 years of Gold Wing at Daytona Bike Week

American Honda will celebrate 50 Years of Flight with the Gold Wing touring bike at the upcoming Bike Week event in Daytona Beach, Florida. Situated outside Daytona Speedway from February 28 to March 9, the space will cover a total of nearly 32,000 square feet and will include a massive display tent and a demo-ride staging area.

Honda has unveiled the 2025 Gold Wing platform, which features special colors and logos commemorating the iconic model’s half-century milestone. Originally offered in 1975, the Gold Wing arguably invented the touring category, inspiring a dedicated culture and community that has participated in the model’s progression over the years.

At Bike Week, the tent will house a pop-up museum displaying each milestone generation of the Gold Wing and historic images and memorabilia documenting the evolution of the model and the ways that it has been used by customers. Attendees are welcome to explore the museum on their own, or to participate in periodic guided walkthroughs.

Honda is organizing an extensive series of activities at the display including several “story-time” and Q&A sessions with Lee Edmunds and Matthew Miles, creators of a beautiful new coffee-table book celebrating five decades of the Gold Wing. A limited number of autographed editions of the book will be available for sale, as will a commemorative 1:12 scale tabletop model featuring the original 1975 GL1000 Gold Wing on one side and the 2025 GL1800 Gold Wing Tour on the other. There will also be live appearances by Japanese artist Makoto Endo, who will use chopsticks to create a truly unique image of the Gold Wing. Honda will have a long list of current powersports models on display as well.

In the demo area, Honda will stage for customer rides on a local route with the 2025 50th Anniversary Gold Wing (standard and Tour versions), along with many other on-road motorcycles, including the Rebel 1100 and 500 cruisers; Africa Twin, Transalp NC750 and NX500 adventure bikes; CBR650R and CBR1000RR sport bikes; CB650R naked bike; and CRF300L dual-sport bike. In addition, a roller demo will give attendees a chance to try Honda’s E-Clutch technology.

“The Gold Wing is an extremely significant model in Honda’s history—particularly in the U.S.—and we’re excited for our customers to help us celebrate its 50th birthday,” says Colin Miller, manager of experiential marketing at American Honda. “Over the past five decades, enthusiasts have helped guide the Gold Wing’s development as they used it to celebrate their love of motorcycle touring. What better way to mark this important milestone than by gathering together, and what better place than Daytona Bike Week?”