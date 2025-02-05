Daytona Beach Bike Week to launch riding season on February 28

The 84th annual Daytona Beach Bike Week will kick off the new riding season on February 28 through March 9. Organized by the Daytona Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce, the event will attract hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world.

Daytona Beach Bike Week attendees will experience racing, live entertainment, scenic rides, bike shows, vendors and food. Photo courtesy of Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau

The 55th annual Daytona Supercross will deliver high-flying action on March 1. The Progressive American Flat Track will kick off its season at the Flat Track at Daytona International Speedway on back-to-back nights on Thursday, March 6, and Friday, March 7 with the Daytona Short Track I & II. The historic Daytona 200 is the finale of the racing schedule on Saturday, March 8.

The AMA Arenacross Championship will ride into the Ocean Center on Friday, Feb. 28. The arena will transform into a high-octane battleground where competitors will navigate a challenging track filled with jumps, berms, rhythm sections and whoops.

Teddy Morse’s Destination Daytona in Ormond Beach is a motorcycle paradise complete with his Daytona Harley-Davidson dealership, vendors, restaurants, retail, bars and live entertainment.

In Midtown, visitors can listen to live music and stimulate their taste buds with food vendors serving a mix of southern and Caribbean food. Harley-Davidson Corporate will also be there with the newest bikes and a great ride-in bike show.

Other popular stops for motorcycle enthusiasts during Bike Week include the Daytona Beach Boardwalk Bike Show, the Pier, the nearby Daytona 200 Monument, and popular fun spots such as the Broken Spoke, Ironhorse Saloon and the Boot Hill Outpost in Ormond Beach.

“We are thrilled to welcome thousands of bikers to the Daytona Beach area for an unforgettable Bike Week,” says Janet Kersey, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Daytona Regional Chamber. “We encourage everyone to dive into the excitement and explore everything our beautiful region has to offer. Whether you’re here for a day or the entire 10 days, Bike Week is an experience you simply can’t miss. From the stunning beaches to the vibrant bike events, there’s something for every generation. We hope visitors have a safe, enjoyable and exhilarating visit to our part of the Sunshine State.”

Attendees can visit the Daytona Bike Week website to book hotel, resort, bed & breakfast, condo, campground or RV park lodging. Visitors can also pick up the Official Bike Week Pocket Guide at the Bike Week Welcome Center located at 126 East Orange Avenue in Daytona Beach.