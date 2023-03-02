Honda reveals returning ATVs and side-by-sides

Honda has announced the return of its versatile side-by-sides and ATVs for the 2023 model year. Honda's smallest side-by-sides, the Pioneer 520 and Pioneer 500, are back for the 2023 model year, touting strong performance and exceptional value. Honda also announced its first unveilings of the 2024 model year, including the FourTrax Foreman, Foreman Rubicon and Rancher families, each of which comprises several trim levels. Honda's FourTrax lineup is ideal for both work and play, and these ATVs are now available in new colors.

“We're pleased to confirm the return of our Pioneer 520 and 500 side-by-sides, as well as three families from our FourTrax ATV range,” said Brandon Wilson, manager of Sports & Experiential, American Honda. “These vehicles share the ability to perform work on the ranch, farm or worksite, while also being trail-ready for the weekends, embracing the do-it-all ethos of multipurpose powersports.”

2023 Pioneer 520

2023 Honda Pioneer 520 Krypton Green

Purpose-built to get more done and have more fun, Honda's Pioneer 520 is ready to check tasks off the “to-do” list. Its narrow chassis dimensions unlock access to width-restricted trails, but this little rec/utility side-by-side is far more capable than its size might suggest. Its reliable 518cc engine is up to the job, and the independent front and rear suspension ensures comfort and control across varied terrain. The dump bed handles up to 450 pounds of tools, supplies or equipment, and a wide range of available Honda Pro-Connect™ accessories offer additional cargo solutions for both work and play. Fun, rugged, reliable and U.S.-designed and -manufactured, the Pioneer 520 is truly multipurpose—a great side-by-side for the family farm.

MSRP: $9,999

Colors: Avenger Red; Black Forest Green; Sandstone Beige; Krypton Green

Available: March

2023 Pioneer 500

With an ideal blend of efficient, compact design and well-rounded performance, the Pioneer 500 is a remarkably capable entry point into the world of side-by-sides, a great fit everywhere from the job site to the trailhead. Thanks to its narrow 50-inch width, this compact multipurpose side-by-side has access to width-restricted trails, and it fits in a full-size pickup-truck bed for convenient transportation. When it comes to pulling its weight around the family farm or job site, the 450-pound-rated rear-rack and 1,000-pound towing capacity make quick work of the tasks at hand. Plus, the Pioneer 500 carries the Honda tradition of superior durability, quality and reliability—all at a great value.

MSRP: $8,999

Colors: Avenger Red; Black Forest Green

Available: March

2024 FourTrax Foreman Rubicon

When it comes to ATVs that can handle any job or trail, the adaptable FourTrax Foreman Rubicon makes short work of tough challenges while also providing an exciting ride experience. The strong engine delivers quick acceleration and ample towing capacity, while the independent rear suspension maintains sporty handling and a smooth, composed ride on trails. With four trim levels to choose from, the Foreman Rubicon offers options like Honda's advanced automatic Dual Clutch Transmission, Electronic Power Steering, and aesthetic features including aluminum wheels and painted bodywork. The FourTrax Foreman Rubicon blurs the lines between work and play, whether carving turns on fast double-track or hauling loads across the ranch.

2024 FourTrax Foreman Rubicon DCT EPS Deluxe Honda Phantom Camo

MSRP

FourTrax Foreman Rubicon 4x4 DCT EPS Deluxe: $10,599

FourTrax Foreman Rubicon 4x4 DCT EPS: $10,099

FourTrax Foreman Rubicon 4x4 EPS: $9,899 ($9,399 Black Forest Green)

FourTrax Foreman Rubicon 4x4 DCT: $9,399

Colors

FourTrax Foreman Rubicon 4x4 DCT EPS Deluxe: Matte Gray Metallic; Honda Phantom Camo; Matte Navy Blue

FourTrax Foreman Rubicon 4x4 DCT EPS: Black Forest Green

FourTrax Foreman Rubicon 4x4 EPS: Honda Phantom Camo; Black Forest Green; Matte Gray Metallic; Matte Navy Blue

FourTrax Foreman Rubicon 4x4 DCT: Black Forest Green

Available: June (Foreman Rubicon 4x4 EPS March)

2024 FourTrax Foreman 4x4

When the work gets tough, the FourTrax Foreman 4x4's rugged dependability and versatile performance make it one of the most trusted tools on the jobsite, but its compact engine design and plush suspension also offer lively trail performance and easy maneuverability. Three trim levels—a standard version, another that adds Electric Power Steering and a third that's equipped with EPS and Electric Shifting—are available to match any job requirements, but all feature swingarm rear suspension that's great for hard work and towing. The FourTrax Foreman 4x4 delivers intuitive performance matched with legendary Honda reliability to make it a class-defining multipurpose ATV.

MSRP

FourTrax Foreman 4x4 ES EPS: $8,899

FourTrax Foreman 4x4 EPS: $8,699

FourTrax Foreman 4x4: $7,899

Colors

FourTrax Foreman 4x4 ES EPS: Avenger Red; Sandstone Beige; Krypton Green

FourTrax Foreman 4x4 EPS: Black Forest Green; Avenger Red; Sandstone Beige

FourTrax Foreman 4x4: Black Forest Green; Avenger Red; Sandstone Beige

Available: March (Foreman 4x4 EPS April)

2024 FourTrax Rancher

2024 FourTrax Rancher 4x4 DCT IRS Solstice Orange

For some ATV owners, a great day in the dirt means making quick work of challenging chores on the farm. For others, it's about exploring miles of fun trails. Honda's FourTrax Rancher platform is ready for either, which is why it has long been the point of reference for a versatile, reliable rec/utility ATV. Available in eight different trim levels, the Rancher family is as diverse as the riders who use it, offering features including independent rear suspension, Honda's advanced automatic Dual Clutch Transmission, Electric Power Steering and more. With a standard convenient front utility compartment and heavy-duty front and rear racks that can be customized with Honda's Pro-Connect accessory range, the U.S.-produced Rancher platform is set to continue its reign as the benchmark multipurpose ATV.

MSRP

FourTrax Rancher 4x4 DCT IRS EPS: $8,799 (Honda Phantom Camo $9,299)

FourTrax Rancher 4x4 DCT EPS: $8,299

FourTrax Rancher 4x4 DCT IRS: $8,099

FourTrax Rancher 4x4 EPS: $7,799

FourTrax Rancher 4x4 ES: $7,399

FourTrax Rancher 4x4: $7,099

FourTrax Rancher ES: $6,299

FourTrax Rancher: $5,999

Colors

FourTrax Rancher 4x4 DCT IRS EPS: Honda Phantom Camo; Avenger Red; Solstice Orange

FourTrax Rancher 4x4 DCT EPS: Avenger Red; Sandstone Beige; Krypton Green

FourTrax Rancher 4x4 DCT IRS: Avenger Red; Black Forest Green; Solstice Orange

FourTrax Rancher 4x4 EPS: Avenger Red; Black Forest Green; Sandstone Beige

FourTrax Rancher 4x4 ES: Avenger Red; Black Forest Green; Sandstone Beige

FourTrax Rancher 4x4: Avenger Red; Black Forest Green; Sandstone Beige

FourTrax Rancher ES: Avenger Red; Black Forest Green

FourTrax Rancher: Avenger Red; Black Forest Green

Available

FourTrax Rancher 4x4 DCT IRS EPS: May

FourTrax Rancher 4x4 DCT EPS: May

FourTrax Rancher 4x4 DCT IRS: May

FourTrax Rancher 4x4 EPS: April

FourTrax Rancher 4x4 ES: April

FourTrax Rancher 4x4: March

FourTrax Rancher ES: April

FourTrax Rancher: March