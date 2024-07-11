Honda unveils returning ATV models for 2025

For 2025, Honda returns the Foreman Rubicon, Foreman 4×4, and Rancher. The models offer the versatile and reliable characteristics that have made them popular over the years, and each will be available in multiple trim levels. The 2025 models are also available in new colors, including TrueTimber Atera Camo.

“Honda is pleased to offer a solid lineup of returning ATVs for the 2025 model year,” says Colin Miller, manager of Public Relations at American Honda. “Each of these models—the Foreman Rubicon, Foreman 4×4, and Rancher—is designed to appeal to the needs of a variety of Honda ATV owners. To that end, each is offered in multiple iterations to make it suitable for varying applications. The return of these three models demonstrates Honda’s commitment to ATV customers.”

These ATV models are expected to arrive to dealers this month.

Honda’s Foreman Rubicon ATV offers muscle and versatility to deliver the goods, no matter the situation. Powered by a torquey 518cc engine, the Foreman Rubicon has more than 1,300 pounds of towing capability, while its independent rear suspension delivers an easy-handling, sporty ride. Made in the U.S., the Foreman Rubicon is available in three trim levels to help personalize performance and handling.

2025 Honda Foreman Rubicon

Colors Foreman Rubicon DCT EPS Deluxe: Matte Gray Metallic

Foreman Rubicon DCT EPS: Hero Red; TrueTimber Atera Camo

Foreman Rubicon 4×4 EPS: Hero Red; Black Forest Green; Matte Gray Metallic MSRP Foreman Rubicon DCT EPS Deluxe: $10,799

Foreman Rubicon ECT EPS: $10,299 ($10,799 TrueTimber Atera Camo)

Foreman Rubicon 4×4 EPS: $9,599 ($10,099 TrueTimber Atera Camo)

The Honda Foreman 4×4 multipurpose ATV is up to any challenge, whether on the farm or on the trails. The 2025 model has a towing capability of almost 850 pounds and a 518cc engine that allows it to power through muddy terrain even when hauling a load. Made in the U.S., the Foreman 4×4 is offered in a standard trim and an Electric Power Steering trim.

2025 Honda Foreman 4×4

Colors Hero Red; Black Forest Green; TrueTimber Atera Camo MSRP Foreman 4×4 EPS: $8,899 ($9,399 TrueTimber Atera Camo)

Foreman 4×4: $8,049 ($8,549 TrueTimber Atera Camo)

Honda’s legendary Rancher ATV returns with its compact build and attractive MSRP. Its electric power steering and ergonomically engineered riding position, complemented by a wide, contoured saddle, make for a comfortable all-day ride. It offers almost 850 pounds of towing capacity, plus available independent rear suspension. Manufactured in the U.S., the Rancher platform is offered in four different trim levels.

2025 Honda Rancher