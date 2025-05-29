Honda’s motorcycle production and sales subsidiary in India, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), announced May 26 that it will build a fourth production line at its fourth plant, and is set to start operations in 2027.

Employees working on the production line at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s fourth plant. (Photo: Honda)



The new line will have an annual production capacity of 650,000 units, bringing the total capacity of the fourth plant to 2.61 million. This makes it Honda’s largest motorcycle assembly plant.

HMSI’s four production plants in India total an annual production capacity of 6.14 million units. Since it started production in 2001, HMSI’s cumulative production volume has reached more than 70 million units.

“Honda has long been investing and expanding its production capacity in India, the world’s largest motorcycle market, to bring joy to its customers. 25 years on, with much support, HMSI has reached the milestone of 70 million units of cumulative production. — Tsutsumu Otani HMSI President & CEO

The fourth plant began operation in February 2016 with an annual production capacity of 600,000 units. In June of the same year, HMSI expanded its capacity to 1.2 million units with the start of its second line. The third line started operation in January 2024, increasing annual production capacity to 1.96 million units.

Honda says it will be investing approximately $107.7 million to construct the fourth line capable of producing 650,000 units of 125cc-class motorcycles per year. This will bring 1,800 new jobs and increase the total production capacity of the fourth plant to 2.61 million units.

In addition to the fourth production line at the fourth plant, HMSI’s total annual production capacity is expected to increase from 6.14 million units to 7 million units by 2027 through further expansion of production capacity.

