BMW Motorrad unveils 2024 M 1000 XR and S 1000 XR

BMW Motorrad has revealed the 2024 M 1000 XR and 2024 S 1000 XR long-distance sports bikes.

M 1000 XR

“The M XR is the third M model from BMW Motorrad. Based on the current S 1000 XR and S 1000 RR, the product substance of the M 1000 XR – M XR for short – has been tuned to meet the specific requirements of a long-distance sports bike,” says Dominik Blass, M 1000 XR product manager. “The riding dynamics speak for themselves, both on the country roads as well as on the track and on long-distance journeys.”

According to Anton Decker, M 1000 XR project manager, the M 1000 XR engine offers a pleasant power delivery with plenty of torque in the low and mid-range. “The significantly improved acceleration and pulling power are immediately noticeable to the rider,” he says.

The 2024 M 1000 XR looks aggressive from the front with the new M winglets and the iconic signature LED light. Photos courtesy of BMW

Engine

The new M XR uses the water-cooled 4-cylinder in-line engine adapted from the M RR. Its peak power is 201 hp at 12,750 rpm, 31 hp more than in the new 2024 S 1000 XR. The maximum torque of 83 lb-ft. is reached at 11,000 rpm. Compared to the S 1000 R, the maximum engine speed of the M XR has been increased from 12,000 rpm to 14,600 rpm.

In the range from 10,000 rpm to 12,000 rpm, noticeably more horsepower and torque are available. Increased rear wheel pulling power in all gears is also provided by a shorter secondary gear ratio through the use of a sprocket with 47 teeth (S 1000 XR: 45 teeth). In addition, 4th, 5th, and 6th gear ratios are shorter compared to the S 1000 XR.

Riding modes

The M XR offers riding modes for the street and for the track: “Rain”, “Road”, “Dynamic” and “Race” as standard, as well as the additional riding modes “Race Pro 1”, “Race Pro 2” and “Race Pro 3”. The latest generation of the standard Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) with a 6-axis sensor, lean angle sensor, and fine adjustment delivers more safety and performance when accelerating.

The DTC has four fixed basic settings for the respective riding modes “Rain”, “Road”, “Dynamic” and “Race” as standard as well as the DTC wheelie function. In the “Race Pro” riding modes, fine adjustment (+/- Shift) is available. The DTC wheelie function is also adjustable.

Advertisement

Rain: Soft throttle response, reduced drive torque in the lower gears.

Road: Optimum throttle response, reduced drive torque in the lower gears.

Dynamic: Optimum throttle response, reduced drive torque in the lower gears.

Race: Optimum throttle response, maximum drive torque in all gears.

Race Pro 1-3: Can be configured. In Race Pro, setting 3 can also be selected. The throttle response is soft, and the drive torque is maximum in all gears.

Suspension

The suspension and chassis of the new M XR are based on the S 1000 XR with the aluminum bridge frame as the centerpiece. The frame, known as the “Flex Frame” due to the optimal interaction of the main frame, rear frame, and swing arm, offers further advantages due to its very narrow design.

Brakes

The M XR is the third BMW motorcycle to feature M brakes, which offer maximum performance, pressure point and fade stability as well as excellent response. The M brake calipers feature a blue anodized coating in conjunction with the famous M logo.

Wheels

The new M XR is equipped with very lightweight forged aluminum wheels as standard. The exclusive and very low-weight M Carbon wheels are available as an option and as part of the M Competition Package. The M Carbon wheels, which are around 3.3 pounds lighter, provide an agile ride. In addition, the carbon fiber surface covered with high-gloss clear lacquer is characterized by its high-quality, deep black shimmering structure and by M color graphics and M lettering on the rim edge.

Winglets

In addition to drive and suspension technology, aerodynamics was also a key item in the specifications for developing the M XR. The new M XR was given winglets on the front side panels to achieve faster lap times on the track and the best possible riding stability at high speeds.

Design

The proportions of the M XR are compact and powerful. The M XR looks aggressive from the front with the new M winglets and the iconic signature LED light, ensuring maximum recognition value. The sporty look is also underlined by the new and narrower rear section with slimmer side panels, motorsport-style air intakes, “X” signature, and a narrower passenger grab handle made of high-strength plastic.

Check out Rider Magazine’s “First Look Review” to learn more about the new model.

S 1000 XR

The 2024 S 1000 XR features increased engine power, improved ergonomics, design refinements, and expanded standard features.

The 2024 S 1000 XR features increased engine power, improved ergonomics, design refinements, and expanded standard features.

Engine

The new S 1000 XR shares its in-line 4-cylinder engine with the S 1000 RR, providing a smooth and powerful torque delivery that contributes to excellent rideability. Compared to the predecessor model, power has been increased by 5 hp to 170 hp, at an unchanged 11,000 rpm. The main reasons for the performance increase are the flow-optimized geometry of the intake runners and customized engine mapping. The maximum torque generated remains at 84 lb-ft. at 9,250 rpm.

Ergonomics

To provide more freedom of movement, especially during high-performance riding on country roads or the track, the seat of the long-distance sports bike has been completely redesigned. It now offers an extra 0.4 inches of seat height (33.5 inches) and provides more space by increasing the usable length and width of the seat, allowing for better adjustment of the seating position depending on the riding conditions. A total of three different seat heights are available.

The new S 1000 XR also benefits from redesigned elements in its design. The rear section now features new side panels and air intakes inspired by motorsports, giving it a more dynamic look. Additionally, the radiator trim now has a textured surface, and the previously black-colored “beak” front fender is now painted in body color.

Standard equipment and new options

The new S 1000 XR comes with an expanded standard equipment list. As part of the standard equipment, Headlight Pro provides additional safety during night-time rides with its adaptive turning light. The rider benefits from improved road illumination in corners. Keyless Ride and a 12 Ah capacity battery are now standard features. Additionally, the new BMW S 1000 XR is equipped with a standard USB charging socket.

Other updates include the standard Intelligent Emergency Call feature, the option to equip the S 1000 XR with the optional M GPS Laptrigger, and the availability of M Carbon wheels.

New color options

Blackstorm Metallic 2 (standard)

Gravity Blue Metallic (Style Sport)

Light White / M Motorsport (M Package)

S 1000 XR key features

Engine power has been increased from 165 hp to 170 hp at 11,000 rpm

Torque remains unchanged at 84 lb-ft at 9,250 rpm

The intake runners have been modified

Optimized Shift Assistant Pro ensures higher precision when shifting

Improved ergonomics and freedom of movement with a redesigned seat (33.5- inch seat height vs previous 33.1 inches)

The Shock absorber has been optimized to provide a more sensitive and comfortable ride

The rear section has a new, sportier design with new side panels and air intakes inspired by motorsports

The handlebar clamp has been redesigned

The front “beak” is now painted in the body color

The radiator cover has a new, textured surface

New battery with 12 Ah capacity instead of the previous 9 Ah

M Carbon wheels available as an option

Keyless Ride is now standard

USB charging port is now standard

Headlight Pro is now standard

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added to standard equipment

Use of the M GPS Laptrigger is possible