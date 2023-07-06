BMW Motorrad USA reveals 2024 model updates

BMW Motorrad USA has announced 2024 model year updates that include new colors, Option 719 packages and an Intelligent Emergency Call feature.

Intelligent Emergency Call is available as standard or as an option for 2024 models and series in the USA and Canada including F 900 R and XR (optional) K 1600x (standard), R 1250x (standard), R 18 B and Transcontinental (standard), S 1000 R / RR (standard), and CE 04 (standard). Intelligent Emergency Call adds a covered SOS button, loudspeaker and microphone to the right-side handlebar controls.

The eCall system uses BMW Motorrad Connected Services which can be activated during new vehicle delivery to the customer. When pressed, the SOS button connects the rider to an agent who can be advised verbally of the general situation, of the level of injury, if one exists and who can contact emergency services, if required. If a motorcycle fall or crash is detected, an eCall is automatically placed.

For model year 2024, all new BMW M motorcycles include the 600-mile Ultimate Care Break-In Service. The BMW Ultimate Care service programs were launched in 2021.

BMW CE 04

MSRP: $12,195 plus Destination

Colors

Light White (standard / unchanged)

Avantgarde Pkg: Imperial Blue Metallic replaces Magellan Grey Metallic (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW C 400 GT

MSRP: $8,245 plus Destination

Colors

Alpine White (standard / unchanged)

Style Triple Black (optional / unchanged)

Style Exclusive: Imperial Blue Metallic replaces Callisto Gray Metallic (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

No changes

BMW G 310 R

MSRP: $4,995 plus Destination.

Colors

Cosmic Black 2 (standard / unchanged)

Style Sport: Racing Blue Metallic replaces Polar White/Racing Blue Metallic. (optional)

Style Passion: Granite Grey Metallic replaces Racing Red (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

No changes

BMW G 310 GS

MSRP: $5,695 plus Destination.

Colors

Cosmic Black 3 (standard / unchanged)

Style Sport: Polar White/Racing Blue Metallic (optional / unchanged)

Style Rallye: Racing Red replaces Kalamata Dark Gold Metallic (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

No changes

BMW F 900 R

MSRP: $8,995 plus Destination.

Colors

Racing Red replaces Black Storm Metallic (standard)

Style Sport: Light White. Updated graphics (optional)

Style Triple Black replaces Style Exclusive / Bluestone Metallic (optional)

Options and Packages

Intelligent Emergency Call added as a stand-alone option.

Select Pkg (Heated Grips, Keyless Ride): Has been removed. Part of Premium Pkg.

Premium Pkg: M Endurance Chain and ABS Pro added to package.

Cruise Control, Adaptive Headlight, Headlight Pro, Center Stand, GPS Prep, Saddle Bag Mounts and TPM have been removed from package.

F 900 R Standard Equipment

No changes

BMW F 900 XR

MSRP: $11,695 plus Destination.

Colors

Light White. Updated graphics (standard)

Style Sport: Racing Blue Metallic 2 replaces Racing Blue Metallic (optional)

Style Triple Black. Updated graphics (optional)

Options and Packages

Intelligent Emergency Call added as a stand-alone option.

F 900 XR Standard Equipment

No changes

BMW R 18

MSRP: $14,995 plus Destination.

Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard / unchanged)

Manhattan Metallic Matte (optional / unchanged)

Black Storm Metallic / Vintage replaces Mars Red (optional)

Style Option 719 Velvet Green Metallic replaces Option 719 Mineral White Metallic (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes.

Standard Equipment

No changes

BMW R 18 Classic

MSRP: $17,995 plus Destination

Classic Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard / unchanged)

Manhattan Metallic Matte (optional / unchanged)

Black Storm Metallic / Vintage replaces Mars Red (optional)

Style Option 719 Moon Stone Mineral White Metallic replaces Option 719 Mineral White Metallic and Option 719 Galaxy Dust / Titan Silver Metallic (optional)

Options and Packages

Select Pkg: Locking gas cap has been removed. Is available as stand-alone option.

Standard Equipment

No changes

BMW R 18 Roctane

MSRP: $18,695 plus Destination

Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard)

Manhattan Metallic Matte (optional)

Mineral Grey Metallic Matte (optional)

The BMW R 18 Roctane is a new model for 2024 and additional information can be found on the BMW website.

BMW R 18 B

MSRP: $19,945 plus Destination.

Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard / unchanged)

Manhattan Metallic Matte (optional / unchanged)

Racing Blue Metallic replaces Gravity Blue Metallic (optional)

Style Option 719 Black Pearl Black storm Metallic 2 replaces Option 719 Mineral White Metallic and Option 719 Galaxy Dust / Titan Silver Metallic (optional)

Options and Packages

Premium Pkg: Anti-Theft Alarm, TPM Tire Pressure Monitor, Seat Heating, Locking Fuel Cap and Central Locking have been removed from package.

Anti-Theft Alarm, Seat Heating and Central Locking available as stand-alone options.

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

R 18 Transcontinental

MSRP: $23,995 plus Destination.

Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard / unchanged)

Manhattan Metallic Matte (optional / unchanged)

Racing Blue Metallic replaces Gravity Blue Metallic (optional)

Style Option 719 Moon Stone Mineral White Metallic replaces Option 719 Mineral White Metallic and Option 719 Galaxy Dust / Titan Silver Metallic (optional)

Options and Packages

Premium Pkg: Anti-Theft Alarm, Locking Fuel Cap and Central Locking have been removed from package.

Anti-Theft Alarm, Locking Fuel Cap and Central Locking available as stand-alone options.

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW R 1250 R

MSRP: $15,345 plus Destination.

Colors

Ice Grey (standard / unchanged)

Style Sport: Racing Blue Metallic (optional / unchanged)

Style Triple Black (optional / unchanged)

Options and Packages

Premium Pkg: MSR Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro and Ride Modes Pro have been added.

Design Option Silencer, Chrome Exhaust Pipe, Cruise Control and TPM Tire Pressure Monitor have been removed from package.

TPM Tire Pressure Monitor is available as a stand-alone option.

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW R 1250 RS

MSRP: $15,995 plus Destination.

Colors

Ice Grey (standard / unchanged)

Style Sport: Racing Blue Metallic (optional / unchanged)

Style Triple Black (optional / unchanged)

Options and Packages

Premium Pkg: Design Option Silencer and Chrome exhaust Pipe have been removed from package.

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW R 1250 RT

MSRP: $19,995 plus Destination

Colors

Alpine White (standard / unchanged)

Style Sport: Racing Blue Metallic 2 replaces Racing Blue Metallic (optional / unchanged)

Style Triple Black: Black Storm Metallic 2 (optional / unchanged)

Option 719: Meteoric Dust 2 Metallic (optional / unchanged)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

MSRP: $20,745 plus Destination

Colors

Ice Gray (standard / unchanged)

Style Triple Black: Black Storm Metallic/Black/Achat Gray (optional / unchanged)

Style GS Trophy: Gravity Blue metallic Matte (optional / unchanged)

Style Rallye: Racing Blue Metallic replaces Light White/Racing Blue/Racing Red (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW S 1000 R

MSRP: $14,295 plus Destination

Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard / unchanged)

Style Sport: Bluestone Metallic (optional / unchanged)

M Motorsport: Light White. Updated graphics. (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW S 1000 RR

MSRP: $18,295 plus destination

Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard / unchanged)

Style Passion: Racing Red. Updated graphics (optional)

M Motorsport: Light White. Updated graphics (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW M 1000 R

MSRP: $21,695 plus Destination

Colors

Light White / M Motorsport (standard)

M Competition Pkg: Black Storm Metallic/M Motorsport (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Ultimate Care Break-In Service has been added.

BMW M 1000 RR

MSRP: $33,345 plus destination

Colors

Light White / M Motorsport (standard)

M Competition Pkg: Black Storm Metallic/M Motorsport (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Ultimate Care Break-In Service has been added.

BMW K 1600 GT

MSRP: $24,295 plus Destination

Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard / unchanged)

Style Sport: Light White/Racing Blue Metallic/Racing Red (optional / unchanged)

Style Option 719 Havanna Meteoric Dust 2 Metallic replaces Option 719 Meteoric Dust 2 Metallic (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW K 1600 GTL

MSRP: $27,295 plus Destination

Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard / unchanged)

Style Exclusive: Gravity Blue Metallic (optional / unchanged)

Style Option 719 Havanna Meteoric Dust 2 Metallic replaces Option 719 Meteoric Dust 2 Metallic (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW K 1600 B

MSRP: $22,945 plus Destination

Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard / unchanged)

Style Exclusive: Manhattan Metallic Matte (optional / unchanged)

Option 719 Special Edition Midnight Meteoric Dust 2 Metallic (optional / unchanged) Production ends 10/31/2023.

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW K 1600 Grand America

MSRP: $28,130 plus Destination

Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard / unchanged)

Style Exclusive: Manhattan Metallic Matte (optional / unchanged)

Option 719 Special Edition Midnight Meteoric Dust 2 Metallic (optional / unchanged) Production ends 10/31/2023.

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.