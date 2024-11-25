BMW reveals 2025 F 900 R and F 900 XR

BMW Motorrad USA has released its updated 2025 F 900 R and F 900 XR. The new BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR benefit from technical and visual upgrades, and significantly extended standard equipment.

The 2025 BMW F 900 R dynamic roadster and F 900 XR crossover bikes offer more agile handling. While the new F 900 R focuses on sporty riding, the F 900 XR has everything it takes to be a confident partner on windy roads and longer tours with luggage.

The 2025 BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR benefit from technical and visual upgrades, and significantly extended standard equipment. Photos courtesy of BMW

“With a significantly extended range of standard equipment, fully adjustable upside-down forks, lighter wheels and a weight saving of 6.6 pounds, we have been able to make the BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR even more attractive,” says Anton Huber, project manager, BMW. “The new F 900 R also benefits from a sportier riding position and the F 900 XR from optimized aerodynamics.

2025 BMW F 900 R

Complies with Euro 5+ emission standards.

New sportier ergonomics with optimized handlebar and footrest positions.

New upside-down forks with adjustable rebound, compression and spring preload.

New wheels from the S 1000 R, approx. 3.9 lbs. lighter.

New battery, approx. 1.7 lbs. lighter.

New standard Dynamic Traction Control DTC and BMW Motorrad ABS Pro.

New Dynamic riding mode.

Slim rear end with integrated turn indicator lights.

New colors.

New genuine BMW Motorrad accessories such as sports silencer in collaboration with Akrapovič, milled foot controls, axle protectors and lockable soft cases.

New optional Sport seat (+0.98 inch seat height).

2025 BMW F 900 XR

Complies with Euro 5+ emission standards.

Increased wind and weather protection thanks to optimized wind deflector.

New standard hand protectors.

New standard heated grips.

New upside-down forks with adjustable rebound, compression and spring preload.

New wheels from the S 1000 R, approx. 3.9 lbs. lighter.

New battery, approx. 1.7 lbs. lighter.

New standard Dynamic Traction Control DTC and BMW Motorrad ABS Pro.

New Dynamic riding mode.

Standard Headlight Pro (adaptive headlight).

New standard USB-C charging socket.

Slim rear end with integrated turn indicator lights.

New colors.

New genuine BMW Motorrad accessories such as sports silencer in collaboration with Akrapovič, milled foot controls, axle protectors and lockable cases.

New optional Sport seat (+0.98 inch seat height).

New optional high windshield (+1.18 inch height).

Engine and Drivetrain

The new F 900 R and F 900 XR are more dynamic and safe thanks to the new “Dynamic” riding mode and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), now standard.

In the new BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR, the tried-and-tested 895 cc two-cylinder in-line engine produces 105 hp and 68.6 lb-ft over a wide torque curve, while meeting current Euro 5+ homologation standards. With a 270/450-degree firing interval, the engine generates a very emotional exhaust note. The new sports silencer, available as a genuine BMW Motorrad Accessory in collaboration with Akrapovič, provides an even more expressive exhaust sound.

The F 900 R and F 900 XR offer Rain and Road standard riding modes. The optional Dynamic riding mode has received new settings. It has a throttle response curve that is more direct, making it ideal for sporty riding.

The 2025 BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR models offer Rain and Road standard riding modes.

Dynamic Traction Control DTC, which ensures a high level of riding safety, is also a new standard feature on both models. It contributes significantly to the high riding dynamics and exemplary riding safety. DTC provides valuable support and a significant safety advantage, especially in changing riding conditions, on surfaces with less grip and surfaces with changing friction.

The engine control unit detects a spinning rear wheel by comparing the speeds of the front and rear wheels via the ABS sensors with data from the lean angle sensor box. In this case, it reduces drive torque within milliseconds by reducing the ignition timing, intervening in the fuel injection system, and influencing the throttle position.

DTC also uses a sensor cluster to measure the lean angle and takes this into account in its control behavior. DTC works with the different riding modes to ensure maximum riding safety.

DTC provides valuable assistance and an enormous safety advantage when accelerating. However, it cannot redefine the physical limits of riding. It is still possible to exceed these limits through misjudgment or riding errors. However, DTC helps to make the most of the bike’s dynamic capabilities in a much safer manner. The DTC can be switched off separately for special requirements, such as riding on the track.

In addition to the anti-hopping clutch, the new BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR now feature standard MSR Engine Drag Torque Control. This system prevents rear wheel spin or skidding caused by abrupt throttle release or downshifting, for an even higher level of safety.

Chassis and Suspension

On both the BMW F 900 R and the BMW F 900 XR, the front wheel is guided by new, torsionally rigid, upside-down 43 mm telescopic forks. In contrast to the previous models, the rebound, compression and spring preload are all adjustable. This makes it possible to tailor the forks to suit individual requirements, operating conditions, and load conditions. Suspension travel is 5.3 inches (F 900 R) and 6.7 inches (F 900 XR).

The new F 900 R and F 900 XR also feature new 17-inch cast aluminum wheels from the S 1000 R model, which weigh around 3.9 pounds less. The reduced rotational mass is reflected in improved acceleration, braking and handling. The wheel dimensions are 3.5 x 17-inch front and 5.5 x 17-inch rear with 120/70 ZR 17 and 180/55 ZR 17 tires.

Another new standard feature on the F 900 R and F 900 XR is BMW Motorrad ABS Pro. In contrast to BMW Motorrad ABS, ABS Pro offers more safety when braking in corners by enabling ABS-assisted braking at lean angles. ABS Pro prevents the wheels from locking even when the brakes are applied quickly and reduces abrupt changes in steering force, preventing the bike from returning to the upright position, even during sudden braking. The benefits are increased braking and riding stability combined with the best possible deceleration even when cornering.

A new standard safety feature on the 2025 BMW F 900 XR is Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), which provides greater safety when braking in difficult situations by preventing unintentional acceleration.

ABS Pro is designed for road use, with medium to low friction values and optimum braking stability in the Rain and Road riding modes. Regulation takes place at an early stage. In Dynamic mode, ABS Pro assumes that the road surface has a very high grip and a high coefficient of friction. Accordingly, ABS Pro is designed for optimum deceleration, control is late and rear wheel lift detection is reduced.

Another new standard safety feature is Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), which provides greater safety when braking in difficult situations by preventing unintentional acceleration. As soon as the sensor cluster supplies a certain deceleration value during braking, any simultaneous desire to accelerate on the part of the rider is detected as implausible and throttle valve opening is suppressed. This keeps the motorcycle stable and shortens the braking distance.

Electronics

The two new F Series models are equipped with a new battery that is 1.7 pounds lighter. The new F 900 R and F 900 XR also have a new rear end with function-integrated turn indicator lights. In keeping with the “all in one” concept, the short, lightweight number plate holder and the rear turn indicator and number plate lights form a single unit, while the brake and taillight functions are integrated into the turn indicator lights.

The new F 900 XR features Headlight Pro with adaptive headlight as standard. Other new standard features include the USB-C charging port on the right-hand side of the cockpit with a maximum charging current of 2.4 A and heated grips.

The adaptive headlight, part of Headlight Pro, offers more safety when riding at night. This adds additional LED modules that allow for better illumination of the road in bends, ensuring a safer night-time ride. The adaptive headlight, unique in these two motorcycle classes, works by activating these additional LED elements in the main headlights, which are equipped with their own reflectors, depending on the lean angle. The adaptive headlight turns on when the motorcycle leans by more than 10 degrees and is traveling at a speed of more than six mph. The additional lighting effect functions optimally up to a lean angle of approximately 25 degrees.

The F 900 XR has distinctive LED light guides to the left and right of the lower headlamp edge, indicating that it is part of the BMW Motorrad XR family.

Ergonomics and Design.

“We have made the riding position on the new F 900 R even more sporty and dynamic with an optimized ergonomic triangle,” says Dominik Menzel, product manager, BMW. “The new F 900 XR benefits from optimized front fairing aerodynamics, which is reflected in a significant reduction in helmet shake.”

The handlebars, footrests and foot levers of the ergonomic triangle of the new BMW F 900 R have been redesigned. The handlebars are positioned further forward than on the previous model. A sportier, front-leaning riding position has been achieved by moving the footrests further back and optimizing the foot control positions.

The new F 900 XR offers more touring capability and long-distance comfort thanks to optimized aerodynamics in the front fairing. The redesigned wind deflector reduces wind pressure on the rider, resulting in significantly less helmet buffeting and even greater riding comfort.

The hand protectors, standard for all equipment variants, also provide improved protection from the wind and weather. The new F 900 XR can also be fitted with a new, optional 1.18-inch higher windscreen.

F 900 R Colors

Three color styles are available for the 2025 BMW F 900 R.

Standard Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic

Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic paint.

Black wheels and seat.

Avus Black engine.

Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic fuel tank cover.

Mineral Gray Metallic Matte radiator cover.

Optional Style Triple Black

Black Storm Metallic paint.

Black wheels and seat.

Avus Black engine.

Black Storm Metallic fuel tank cover.

Mineral Gray Metallic Matte radiator cover.

Optional Style Sport

Racing Blue / Light White paint

Black seat and Racing Red wheels.

Racing Blue Metallic engine spoiler

Avus Black engine.

Handlebar End Mirrors.

F 900 XR Colors

Three color styles are available for the 2025 BMW F 900 XR.

Standard Racing Red

Racing Red paint.

Black wheels and seat.

Racing Red side panels.

Avus Black engine.

Mineral Gray Metallic Matte radiator cover.

Optional Style Triple Black

Black Storm Metallic paint.

Black wheels and seat.

Avus Black engine.

Black Storm Metallic side panels.

Mineral Gray Metallic Matte radiator cover.

Optional Style Sport

Racing Blue / Light White paint

Black seat and Racing Red wheels.

Racing Blue Metallic engine spoiler

Avus Black engine.

Standard and Optional Equipment

Like all 2025 model year BMW motorcycle models, the new F 900 R and F 900 XR include the Ultimate Care Break-In Service, or “600 Mile Service” as standard. This included service further provides BMW customers with a truly premium experience. Time and mileage limits apply – a maximum of six months from the in-service date or a maximum of 750 miles – whichever comes first.

F 900 R Standard Equipment

895 cc, 105 hp Inline 2-Cylinder Engine

Chain drive

Electronic throttle

6-speed helical gearbox

Anti-hopping clutch

Cast aluminum wheels

Twin disc front brakes with radial brake calipers

Upside down 43mm fork, Steering stabilizer

Rear rebound adjustable

BMW Motorrad ABS Electronic immobilizer

LED headlight

tail light and turn signals

12v socket

Multi-controller

Colored TFT screen

One Key for all locks

On-board computer

Adjustable clutch and brake levers

Riding Modes

Ultimate Care Break-In Service

F 900 R Optional Packages and equipment

F 900 R Premium Package

Headlight Pro.

Gearshift Assist Pro.

Ride Modes Pro.

Cruise Control.

Keyless Ride.

Heated Grips.

F 900 R Stand Alone Options

Dynamic ESA.

Intelligent Emergency Call.

Tire Pressure Monitor.

Low Suspension and low seat 29.9-inch seat height.

Low seat 31.1-inch seat height.

Sport Seat 33.9-inch seat height.

Center Stand.

Sports Silencer (-2.6 lbs.).

Milled footrests and foot controls.

F 900 XR Standard Equipment