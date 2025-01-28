BMW reveals updated 2025 BMW R 18 models

BMW Motorrad USA announces updates to the R 18 family of Heritage series motorcycles. First launched in 2020, the R 18 family has grown to include five “Big Boxer” models, including the R 18, R 18 Classic, R 18 Roctane, R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental. The BMW R 18 motorcycles deliver cruising, luxurious travel and Grand American touring on superbly detailed and finished motorcycles. For 2025, the R 18 models receive design, comfort and technology updates.

MSRP pricing for the new 2025 BMW R 18 models (not including destination) is $15,395 for the R 18, $18,395 for the R 18 Classic, $18,995 for the R 18 Roctane, $20,375 for the R 18 B, and $24,395 for the R 18 Transcontinental.

For 2025, all R 18 models gain 4 ft-lb in torque at 3,000 rpm ( up to 120 lb-ft) and meet the latest Euro 5+ emissions standards. Over 110 lb-ft. of torque is available between 2,000 – 4,000 rpm for riding enjoyment. Power from the 1,802 cc air/oil cooled boxer twin remains at 91 hp.

BMW R 18

New front and rear fenders.

New 18-inch rear wheel (replaces 16-inch wheel).

New seven double-spoke wheel design.

New side covers with more pronounced contours.

New “rough look” finish to uncovered front forks.

New round design muffler (replaces fishtail muffler)

New recontoured seat with more, softer padding.

New seat release push button hidden under seat cover.

New rear shock retuned for more comfort.

New USB-C charging socket.

New Style Blacked Out equipment option.

The previously rounded front fender is now more modern in appearance with a resculpted raised center section on the 2025 BMW R 18. Photos courtesy of BMW

As the purist cruiser of the R 18 family, the revised BMW R 18 now has a more contemporary and dynamic appearance thanks to newly designed front and rear fenders along with an 18-inch rear wheel. The wheels are also optionally available in a Contrast Cut design. The cast aluminum wheels are given a glossy polish and sealed with a clear finish. The familiar 19-inch / 16-inch spoked wheels are still available as part of the Option 719 Olivine package.

Extending over the entire length of the gas tank, the new sculptured top section seamlessly continues at the rear fender and ends at the level of the BMW emblem. The previously rounded front fender is now more modern in appearance with a resculpted raised center section. All three body components, the front fender, gas tank and rear fender, now look like they have been cast from a single piece. The side covers perfectly match this design style with a more marked side contour. The modern styling is reflected in the “rough look” of the uncovered fork tubes.

Other features are the new silencers with a circular cross-section and the newly resculpted solo seat with softer foam that is 0.4 inches thick (10 mm thicker). The seat is removable and can be unlocked using a push button concealed under the seat cover. The new seat height of 28.3 inches (previously 27.2 inches) is a result of a new seat and wheel/tire combo.

The rear shock has new spring/damping rates to ensure a more comfortable ride. The basic version of the BMW R 18 features a silver powertrain, a chrome-plated exhaust system and black cast aluminum wheels. The body color is Black Storm Metallic.

In the optional Option 719 Olivine variant, the R 18 has a black powertrain, the Design Package Aero, surface-enhanced Option 719 Icon cast alloy wheels (19-inch / 16-inch), a chrome-plated exhaust system and the Option 719 seat. The body is finished in Velvet Green Metallic.

The BMW R 18 Style Blacked Out equipment is new and features black elements throughout the entire motorcycle.

BMW R 18 Classic

New front fender from R 18 B.

New 19-inch front wheel (previously 16-inch).

New side covers with more pronounced contours.

New USB-C charging socket.

New Style Blacked Out equipment option.

The most striking new features on the 2025 BMW R 18 Classic are the front fender and a new 19-inch spoke front wheel.

The BMW R 18 Classic benefits from a refined design to further hone its character as a nostalgic touring bike. The most striking new feature is the front fender, adopted from the R 18 B, and a new 19-inch spoke front wheel. The front fender now incorporates a mudguard extension, which has been significantly lowered for a more stylish effect. The fender harmonizes with the fork covers, still available for the R 18 Classic, and underlines its connection to the nostalgic touring segment.

Like the new R 18, the 2025 R 18 Classic features a new seat height of 28.7 inches compared to the previous 28 inches. The standard version of the BMW R 18 Classic has a powertrain finished in silver, a chrome-plated exhaust system, spoked 19-inch / 16-inch wheels and fork covers. The standard paint finish is Black Storm Metallic.

In the optional Option 719 Aquamarine variant, the R 18 Classic features a silver powertrain, the Design Package Aero, surface-enhanced Option 719 Icon cast wheels (19-inch / 16-inch), the front fender from the R 18 Transcontinental, fork covers, a chrome-plated exhaust system and the Option 719 seat. The body is finished in a Two-Tone Blue Planet Metallic/Oriental Blue Metallic.

BMW R 18 and R 18 Classic blacked out

In the optional Style Blacked Out variant, the BMW R 18 and R 18 Classic look elegant and expressive with a range of equipment finished in Black High Gloss and Dark Chrome.

The optional Style Blacked Out equipment includes a dark finished powertrain, cylinder head covers, engine front cover, airbox cover, fork trim, handlebar, fuel tank rear cover trim, headlight trim ring, airbox cover, pushrod tubes, turn signal housings, foot controls, reverse assist lever, exhaust nut, exhaust system and R 18 badges.

The BMW R 18 Style Blacked Out is available with the Black Storm Metallic, Brooklyn Gray Metallic and Mineral Gray Metallic Matte finishes on the R 18 and with the Brooklyn Gray Metallic finish on the R 18 Classic.

BMW R 18 Roctane

New optional Two-Tone Dragonfire Red Metallic paint finish.

New optional body color covers.

New Dark Chrome finish for pushrod tubes, airbox cover, and inner headlight ring.

BMW R 18 B

New favorites button for quick access.

New Style Blacked Out equipment option.

New optional body color covers.

New Option 719 Black Pearl with Dark Chrome pushrod tubes and airbox cover.

BMW R 18 Transcontinental

New favorites button for quick access.

New standard Two-Tone Dragonfire Red Metallic with Dark Chrome pushrod tubes and airbox cover.

BMW R 18 Roctane, R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental

The BMW R 18 Roctane had its market launch in mid-2023, so its design already includes features such as the cast aluminum wheels and the Blacked Out optional equipment. The BMW R 18 Roctane is now available in Two-Tone Dragonfire Red Metallic and optional body colored Filler Panels, which visually make the gap between the side cases and the rear fender disappear, and the Dark Chrome finish for the pushrod tubes, airbox cover and headlight inner ring are offered.

BMW reveals the 2025 R 18 Roctane, R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental models.

The BMW R 18 B features a favorites button on the right-hand handlebar instrument panel which provides quick access to functions such as direct activation of the grip heating without going through the instrument console menu using the Multicontroller. The central locking system can be conveniently controlled using the remote control key.

The items included in the optional Style Blacked Out are the black powertrain, black equipment and an exhaust system in Dark Chrome. The optional Option 719 Black Pearl now includes the pushrod tubes and airbox cover in Dark Chrome. Also new are the optional body colored Filler Panels.

The standard version of the BMW R 18 Transcontinental is available in the new Two-Tone Dragonfire Red Metallic and now comes with the favorites button as standard. The new body finish is supplemented exclusively with a Black powertrain, and pushrod tubes and the airbox cover are Dark Chrome.

Standard equipment

Like all 2025 model year BMW motorcycle models, the new R 18 models include the Ultimate Care Break-In Service, or “600 Mile Service” as standard. This included service further provides BMW customers with a truly premium experience. Time and mileage limits apply – a maximum of six months from the in-service date or a maximum of 750 miles – whichever comes first.