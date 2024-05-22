BMW announces 2024 BMW Motorrad Days Americas

BMW Motorrad USA has announced the return of BMW Motorrad Days Americas as part of the storied Barber Vintage Festival for 2024. The first ever BMW Motorrad Days Americas took place last year and helped celebrate the 100 Years history of BMW motorcycles with record attendance at the Barber Vintage Festival.

“Last year’s celebration of the BMW Motorrad Days Americas at the Barber Vintage Festival was so much fun, there is no way we could not be back,” says Luciana Francisco, head of Marketing and Product, BMW Motorrad USA. “There is no better community than the global motorcycling community and we could not ask for a better host than the Barber Vintage Festival. Seeing so many people from so many different backgrounds together, celebrating our passion for riding is truly a special experience.”

BMW Motorrad Days Americas will return as part of the storied Barber Vintage Festival for 2024. Photo courtesy of BMW

Enthusiasts can register for a BMW Motorrad discount on Barber Vintage Festival event tickets. BMW Motorrad Days Americas VIP Experience Packages will also be announced soon.

Attendees will have access to the BMW Motorrad Fan Zone with new and vintage motorcycles and partner displays, a kid zone, live music and a biergarten. In the Proving Ground, on- and off-road demo rides on the newest BMW models will be available, including the R 1300 GS, F 900 GS, R 12 and the fully electric CE 02. The BMW Fan Zone is also very close to the Barber Vintage Festival Fan Zone, which offers a great view of vintage racing on the Barber circuit.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce the return of BMW Motorrad Days to the Barber Vintage Festival, says George Dennis, president of ZOOM Motorsports. “It’s a celebration of passion, performance and the vibrant community that fuels our love for two-wheel adventures.”

Event information

Dates: October 11-13 | Location: Barber Motorsports Park | Address: 6040 Barber Motorsports Parkway, Leeds, AL 35094

Barber Vintage Festival

The Annual Barber Vintage Festival presented by BMW Motorrad takes place at Barber Motorsports Park. This is a celebration of vintage motorcycles and one of the largest motorcycle festivals in the world, with thousands of vintage motorcycles onsite during the weekend.

Over 80,000 spectators will be on site to enjoy three days of Vintage motorcycle racing, a fan zone, stunt shows, a swap meet with over 600 vendors and demo rides. The Park is also home to the Barber Vintage Motorcycle Museum featuring the world’s largest Vintage motorcycle collection. During the weekend the Museum is open for extended hours and features seminars, speakers and demonstrations.