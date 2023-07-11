BMW reveals ‘futuristic’ 2024 electric CE 02 urban scooter



BMW Motorrad USA recently unveiled the new 2024 BMW CE 02. It’s electric, and it is designed to appeal to young people. It’s neither an e-motorcycle nor an e-scooter, according to BMW. It’s an "eParkourer," created for the urban environment.

The 2024 BMW CE 02 looks futuristic even standing still. (Photos: BMW)

“With the CE 02, we are striving for something new at BMW Motorrad and want to be pioneers once again. Thanks to its unusual proportions and striking graphics, the new CE 02 is an uncomplicated, youthful form of single-track mobility. The reduced design language stands for lightness and fun. The focus is not on utility, but on emotional appeal, riding pleasure and uncomplicated, almost intuitive use,” explains Edgar Heinrich, head of BMW Motorrad design.

The disc wheels are designed to emphasize the proportions. Black as the basic color for the frame, wheels, front fender and triple clamp fairing, and granite grey metallic matt for the motor cover offer a contrast. The reduced design offers plenty of scope for your own design options. In this way, the new BMW CE 02 becomes a way for the owner to express himself. There are almost no limits to realizing your own design ideas and customizing the BMW CE 02.

The optional Highline package adds forks, anodized in gold and a tape design in combination with Petrol as a contrasting color, making the CE 02 look dynamic and future-oriented.

The 2024 BMW CE 02 will arrive in the U.S. with an MSRP of $7,599 plus destination.

The highlights of the new BMW CE 02:

Maximum power: 15 hp, rated power: 8 hp, torque: 40.6 lb-ft

Two 48v, 1.96 kWh lithium-ion batteries.

Steel frame and single-sided rear swingarm.

Telescopic front forks

BMW Motorrad ABS (front wheel only).

ASC (Automatic Stability Control) and RSC (Recuperative Stability Control).

Reversing aid

Two standard riding modes “Flow” and “Surf”.

Third driving mode “Flash” as part of the optional Highline package.

Low seat height of 29.5 inches.

Suitable for riding two-up

Keyless Ride.

LED headlights, tail-light and turn signals.

3.5″ micro TFT display.

USB-C socket.

Cradle mode in the BMW Motorrad Connected app.

BMW Motorrad Connected Services

0.9 kW external charger for household sockets. 1.5kW quick charger part of optional Highline package.

Anti-theft alarm preparation

Power

The new BMW CE 02 is powered by an air-cooled, current-excited synchronous motor. Power is supplied by two air-cooled lithium-ion batteries with an operating voltage of 48v and an energy content of 1.96 kWh each, which can be removed for care and maintenance purposes. With an output of 15 hp and 40.6 lb-ft, the new CE 02 accelerates quickly from traffic lights and offers a dynamic riding experience. With a top speed of 59 mph, progress is speedy and a range of more than 56 miles (according to WMTC) allows for extended urban adventures. Thanks to its low weight of only 291 lbs and the low seat height of only 29.5 inches, the new CE 02 is also characterized by its flickable handling characteristics.

The 2024 BMW CE 02 uses a 15 hp/40 ft.lbs air-cooled 48v motor to power riders with two ride modes "Flow" and "Surf." An optional ride mode is also available for more performance.

Torque is transmitted from the synchronous motor on the right-hand side of the vehicle via a toothed belt to an intermediate shaft. From there, another toothed belt on the left side takes over the function of the secondary drive to the rear wheel. This sophisticated construction ensures the best possible center of gravity for neutral handling. ASC (Automatic Stability Control) ensures safe power transmission between the rear tire and varied road surface. RSC (Recuperation Stability Control) functions similarly to an engine drag torque control and specifically reduces the drag torque in overrun mode to keep the vehicle stable. At the same time, recuperation takes place in overrun mode. Reversing aid makes maneuvering simple and easy.

Ride Modes

The new CE 02 comes with two standard ride modes: “Flow” and “Surf”. Flow offers the optimal drive set-up for floating along in urban traffic with a softer throttle response and medium energy recuperation. Surf provides a ride experience familiar to surfers: A direct throttle response permits dynamic acceleration, and zero recuperation enables maximum coasting and effortless cruising. The “Flash” driving mode is available as a sporty and dynamic addition and is part of the optional Highline package. In this mode, the new eParkourer from BMW Motorrad provides a very responsive, sporty, and dynamic riding experience.

External Charger

The new BMW CE 02 comes standard with a 0.9 kW external charger, which enables charging to be carried out quickly and conveniently using standard household outlets. A quicker 1.5 kW charger is available as part of the optional Highline package.

Chassis

Thanks to its low weight of only 291 lbs. and the low seat height of only 29.5-inches, the CE 02 offers agile handling. The CE 02 relies on a torsionally rigid double-loop frame made of tubular steel. The front wheel is guided by hydraulically damped 37 mm telescopic forks, while a single-sided die-cast aluminum swingarm is used at the rear, along with a directly linked shock absorber with adjustable spring base.

The 2.50 x 14-inch front and 3.50 x 14-inch rear cast light alloy disk wheels are fitted with wide 120/80-14 and 150/70-14 tires. The BMW CE 02 is decelerated by disc brakes at the front and rear and supported by BMW Motorrad ABS at the front wheel. Adjustable hand levers allow riders to adapt hand reach to meet their personal preferences. The footrests allow the rider two leg positions in solo mode: relaxed on the rider footrests or sporty-dynamic on the passenger footrests.

TFT Screen

The cockpit includes an easy-to-read TFT display with information about speed, battery charge status and much more. A USB-C charging socket allows you to power a smartphone. Using the BMW Motorrad Connected app riders can view the predicted end of charging on their smartphone thanks to networking via Bluetooth, same as on the BMW CE 04.