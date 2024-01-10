KTM Junior Supercross gets Ford F-150 Lightning power for 2024

KTM Junior Supercross will be powered by Ford F-150 Lightning in 2024, with the electric truck becoming a supporting partner of the youth-focused program that utilizes the cutting-edge, electric-powered KTM SX E-5 minicycle to introduce the next generation of Supercross hopefuls to the biggest stage of all.

The upcoming season marks a milestone 25th year of KTM Junior Supercross, made up of a 10-round regular season before the ‘Championship Round’ takes center stage at the Supercross finals. KTM North America has welcomed Ford to the platform, which has helped unearth some of the sport’s finest talent over more than two decades.

With the ability to power the KTM SX E-5 with its Pro Power on-board feature but with zero vehicle emissions, the F-150 Lightning is the ideal companion for KTM racing families. F-150 Lightnings will be on the ground at all 11 rounds of the AMA Supercross Championship that feature the KTM Junior Supercross.

“We are incredibly proud to be partnered with Ford to power the KTM Junior Supercross presented by Wells Fargo in 2024,” says KTM North America CEO John Hinz. “For over 25 years, the KTM Junior Supercross program has continued to inspire young athletes and introduce new families to the sport and we’re looking forward to the synergies that Ford will bring to the table. Both KTM and Ford are proven leaders when it comes to innovation and development in their respective industries and it’s clear that the Ford F-150 Lightning and KTM SX-E 5 are the perfect match to support families with an active lifestyle and to help keep little rippers, ripping!”

“F-150 Lightning is the perfect partner for the KTM Junior Supercross program. With room for all the family, hauling space for everything racers need, and with power on the go, these young athletes will always be race ready,” says Matt Smart, Ford model e-marketing.

Registrations for the final four rounds currently remain open at www.ktmjrsx.com. The remaining rounds featuring KTM Juniors are San Diego, Anaheim 2, Detroit, Glendale, Arlington, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Nashville, Denver, and Salt Lake City.