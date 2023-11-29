Ken Roczen wraps up the 2023 WSX World Championship

Ken Roczen and Pipes Motorsport Group (PMG) have won the 2023 WSX World Championship. This is PMG’s first championship and Roczen’s second consecutive WSX title.

Ken Roczen wrapped up an incredible year on his Suzuki RM-Z450 with a second consecutive WSX World Championship. (Photo: Suzuki Motor USA)

At the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, Roczen’s consistency earned him the title. The championship was up for grabs with only 19 points separating the top four riders. Roczen’s impressive starts, experienced racecraft, and ability to navigate through the pack proved to be the difference as he finished 1st, 1st, and 3rd in the three races, earning points in all of them. These top finishes assured his second consecutive WSX World Championship title.

This championship is in addition to Roczen carding a solid AMA Supercross season where he finished tied for third in that championship.

On January 6th, 2024, Roczen and Suzuki will kick off the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship in Anaheim, California.