WSX adds Abu Dhabi round to 2023 calendar

SX Global has announced that it has added Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to host the final round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) in 2023.

The WSX Abu Dhabi GP will be held over two days at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island on November 4-5, 2023. The event will be the first time a World Supercross race has been held in the region.

Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi will host the final round of the WSX championship in 2023.

“We’re extremely proud to announce the WSX Abu Dhabi GP. Yas Island is known for the standard of excellence in hosting some of the biggest events in the region, including other major events like Formula 1, UFC and NBA,” said SX Global’s CEO, Adam Bailey.

Ethara is one of the region’s biggest event, entertainment, and venue management companies. In partnership with Miral, it operates multiple event venues on Yas Island, including the Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue. Over the past 15 years, Ethara has delivered over 700 major events in the region for more than 16 million fans, including the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Yasalam After-Race Concerts.

“FIM World Supercross is a fantastic new event for Yas Island, and it underpins our pioneering approach in the major event industry,” says Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, Ethara CEO