Triumph launches first 450cc motocross bike with Ricky Carmichael

Triumph Motorcycles reveals the TF 450-RC Edition, its first 450cc motocross bike, designed in collaboration with Ricky Carmichael. The new model celebrates Ricky Carmichael’s involvement throughout Triumph’s motocross program and features Carmichael’s chosen specification and signature graphics.

Developed by Triumph engineers and Motocross champions, the TF 450-RC Edition features the strongest power-to-weight ratio in its class. Triumph’s 450cc competition motocross powertrain is compact, mass-optimized and built to take the holeshot.

The color design incorporates Triumph’s Performance Yellow with black and white accents and includes Carmichael’s iconic number 4, GOAT logo and key sponsor details. This design is carried across number boards, swingarm decals, and other visual elements, reinforcing the bike’s unique identity.

The TF 450-RC features a unique aluminum chassis that offers strength while minimizing weight, contributing to the bike’s overall agility and handling on the track. Photos courtesy of Triumph

“At the end of 2023, Triumph revealed the long-awaited TF 250-X – the first in an all-new range of off-road motorcycles,” says Steve Sargent, chief product officer of Triumph. “We now have a brand new 450cc competition motocross powertrain, which Ricky Carmichael, who is without doubt the very best in the business, has worked with us to develop. The TF 450-RC Edition offers a balance of power, precision and durability that sets a new standard in the 450cc motocross class. It seems only right that the first edition should have Ricky’s name on it.”

Power delivery

The TF 450-RC’s single-cylinder, SOHC 450cc engine is built for racing, delivering robust power while minimizing weight to give a class-leading power-to-weight ratio.

The core of the engine includes a Konig-forged aluminum piston, which provides strength and durability at high speeds, and DelWest titanium valves for improved airflow and faster actuation. The TF 450-RC’s 5-speed gearbox, with a quick shifter fitted as standard for clutchless upshifts from second to fifth gear, ensures seamless power delivery for maximum focus on the track.

The 450cc engine’s combustion chamber is fully machined for optimal airflow and efficiency. The three-axis machined combustion chamber and ports ensure precise geometry for peak performance, while diamond-like carbon (DLC) coated rockers reduce friction, improving the engine’s efficiency and longevity.

The TF 450-RC’s 450 airbox and intake system ensures that the engine gets a consistent, high volume of air. The intake system is paired with an air filter by TwinAir, known for its durability and filtration efficiency. The tool-free filter access makes it easy to maintain the bike in rugged conditions, ensuring optimal airflow at all times.

The TF 450-RC is equipped with an engine management and intake/exhaust system designed to deliver exceptional performance and control. The bike features a Dellorto throttle body integrated with an Athena engine management system, ensuring precise fuel delivery and throttle response. This system allows riders to fine-tune parameters like traction control and launch control via the MX Tune Pro smartphone app, offering adaptable performance for varying track conditions.

The TF 450-RC features selectable engine maps, including a unique map customized by Carmichael to deliver the exact power and control he demands.

Racing

With its narrow profile, the 450cc engine has improved ergonomics so riders have more control and comfort. It is housed in light magnesium covers for further weight reduction. The high-capacity clutch features a steel basket and plates designed to handle the demands of racing, ensuring durability during intense use. The hydraulic clutch actuation, with Brembo master and slave cylinders, ensures smooth and consistent clutch control.

Precision, control and durability are at the forefront of the TF 450-RC’s design, especially with the inclusion of the ODI RC4 Signature handlebars. Made from triple-butted, tapered wall tubing, these bars are designed to deliver a perfect balance of strength and flex. Constructed from seamless 2014-T6 alloy and hard-anodized for enhanced durability, the bars feature oversized clamps and half-waffle ODI lock-on grips, ensuring excellent rider comfort, vibration dampening, and impact resistance.

The top engine mounts on the TF 450-RC were hand-picked by Carmichael to enhance handling, especially under heavy front-end loads. This setup ensures the bike maintains optimal control and stability during even the most demanding rides.

The XTrig Holeshot Device gives riders the perfect start by preloading the front suspension, lowering the center of gravity and reducing front wheel lift for quicker acceleration. The bike is also equipped as standard with a Triumph Racing Hinson clutch cover, a front disc guard to deflect debris and impacts, and a gripper seat cover to reduce slipping and enhance rider control. These premium components elevate the TF 450-RC’s overall performance and reliability.

Exhaust system

The exhaust system of the TF 450-RC is designed to complement its high-performance engine. The standard model features a lightweight stainless-steel exhaust with an integrated resonator to improve cylinder evacuation and hydroformed components for optimized routing and high gas flow.

For riders looking for an even higher level of performance, an Akrapovič titanium exhaust is available as an accessory, with a dedicated engine map to optimize the engine’s output. This system ensures exhaust gases are efficiently expelled, minimizing backpressure and enhancing engine performance, particularly at high RPMs.

Aluminium chassis

The TF 450-RC features a unique aluminum chassis designed to provide a balance of performance, mass and flexibility. The frame’s spine and twin cradle design offer exceptional strength while minimizing weight, contributing to the bike’s overall agility and handling on the track. Hand TIG-welded craftsmanship ensures durability and precision in every detail.

The chassis has been race-optimized for longitudinal, lateral, and torsional stiffness, ensuring the best performance under extreme conditions. This allows for exceptional handling and provides the rider with precise feedback and control during intense riding.

The light and nimble aluminum chassis minimizes the overall weight of the bike, allowing the 450cc engine to deliver exceptional acceleration and performance.

Key design elements, including new upper and lower aluminum triple clamps and dedicated top-end mounts, are engineered to handle the increased power and loads. This optimized stiffness provides superior stability and responsiveness, giving riders the confidence to push the bike to its limits.

The KYB AOS coil suspension on the TF 450-RC is designed for superior shock absorption and handling. Featuring an Air-Oil Separation (AOS) system, this suspension ensures smoother, more consistent damping by preventing oil aeration, which results in more precise control and stability across various terrains. Paired with this is the three-way piggyback shock, which allows for fine-tuning of compression, rebound, and preload settings. This ensures that the suspension can be fully customized to the rider’s preferences and track conditions, providing enhanced handling, traction, and comfort, especially during high-speed and demanding motocross events.

Control

The TF 450-RC features premium braking components for maximum control. Brembo calipers and levers provide precise, responsive braking, while Galfer discs offer durability and excellent heat dissipation. This combination ensures smooth, reliable braking performance, even under heavy use.

The TF 450-RC features D.I.D DirtStar rims, providing excellent impact resistance and stability in tough motocross conditions. Paired with Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires, which offer superior traction and control, this setup ensures optimal grip and performance across various surfaces. With Progressive Cornering Block Technology (PCBT) and advanced mud evacuation, these tires provide consistent performance even in challenging conditions.

Equipment and accessories

A new network of specialist dealers and a 24/7 parts supply system provide quick access to servicing and parts, keeping riders on the track with minimal interruptions. Riders can also use the 24/7 parts supply system to add specialist equipment and accessories to their TF 450-RC Edition, ranging from an Akrapovič titanium exhaust with a dedicated engine map, to a WiFi module kit, to air filter covers to a Gripper seat.