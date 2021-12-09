Four-rider Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team celebrates 2022 bike models

A solid four-rider Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team is set to enter the 2022 AMA Supercross Championship aboard the radically new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION and KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION models.

With only a month to go before the start of the series, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team came together in Murrieta, California, to celebrate the launch of the new generation machines that all riders will pilot throughout the season.

Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin and Aaron Plessinger will officially debut the all-new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION at the Anaheim SX opener on Jan. 8, while Max Vohland is set to race the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION in the 250SX class.

Webb, the reigning 450SX Champion, will proudly display the number one plate aboard the new bike as he sets out to defend his title for the second time in 2022. The 26-year-old had an exceptional Supercross season in 2021, sweeping half of the Main Events for a total of eight victories in the stacked class. He had a steady performance in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, finishing fourth overall in the championship, and now his focus is set on bringing home back-to-back titles in supercross.

Cooper Webb

Cooper Webb: “I’m really excited for the upcoming series. It’ll be great defending the number one plate again, we worked hard last year to get the championship. We have a brand new bike this year and that is great. We’ve also been having fun with the new team dynamic and having Aaron [Plessinger] on the team. I’ve been teammates with him before, so it’s been great to reunite and have a three-man team on the 450, with Max on the 250. I’m looking forward to it.”

Returning for his 12th season with Red Bull KTM, Musquin will be among Webb’s toughest competitors as the French rider looks to earn a title of his own with a supercross-only focus in 2022. Musquin had his fair share of battles coming back from injury last season but he managed to finish strong with 1-2 results at the final two rounds and he looks to build upon that momentum when the gate drops in January.

Marvin Musquin

Marvin Musquin: “It’s always exciting to go for a new season, especially this year with a new bike. It is something that I was looking forward to – we have made progress and we’re still learning to be even better, so it’s super exciting. We are going into my 12th year with Red Bull KTM here in America. It’s very special and I’m always super honored to be a part of the Red Bull KTM family and to go for one more year and achieve great things. It’s going to be a very strong team for this new season!”

Aaron Plessinger

Joining the veteran teammates on-track for the first time is Red Bull KTM newcomer, Aaron Plessinger, aboard the #7 machine. Like his teammates, Plessinger has been hard at work in his pre-season training in high anticipation for his debut with the team at Anaheim. Claiming his first 450 podium at the 2021 Daytona SX, Plessinger delivered consistent results all season to lock in a top-five in the championship standings and the 25-year-old now has his sights set on podium contention in 2022.

Aaron Plessinger: “It’s an amazing accomplishment for me to have joined the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team. My dad used to race for KTM in GNCC, and won a couple championships, so it’s pretty special for me to get to be a part of this team. My goal is to get as many race-wins as I can and try to win these guys some more championships. My time is due and I feel like this year is going to be a really good year with two great teammates – Cooper and Marvin – I think we can really do some damage out there. The new bike is awesome. I love this thing. It’s so nimble and light, I can put it where I want it and the suspension works great on it. I think it’s going to be a really good year and I’m looking forward to it.”

Max Vohland

Maximus Vohland returns to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team for his second season in the 250 cc division. The 18-year-old missed a majority of his rookie 250SX season due to an injury sustained early on but he came back strong for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship with a top-10 result in the 250MX class. With more experience aboard the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, Vohland will aim for the podium in his first full season of supercross competition.

Max Vohland: “It’s been a really great off-season and I’m looking forward to 2022 with the new teammates and the new bike. It feels fresh and I’m looking forward to it. The new FACTORY EDITION has been awesome, the whole package has been great from suspension to chassis and motor-wise – we’re making steps forward every day. I only have three SX races under my belt, so I have a little bit of experience, but I think this extra time I’ve had on the bike during the off-season has really helped and I feel like a completely different rider than last year, I feel way ahead of where I was last year for this new season coming up.”

Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “The team has expanded this year with three 450 guys and Max on for his second year as a 250 rider, plus we have new bikes across the board. We’re excited about that. There’s been a lot of work and testing hours being put into the bikes here and in Austria, and we’ve made good progress with it on both sides. We’re looking forward to going racing in early January. We’ve got a good platform and the guys are happy to start the season.”

In regards to the team lineup, Harrison added, “The team dynamic is great right now. I think Aaron brings that real ‘loving-life’ style to the team, which is good. Cooper is looking happy with his new bike, he’s making good progress and I’m excited to see what he can do. I think Marvin is going to surprise us all. He’s had a good off-season and he did really well when he went to Europe to race the SX, so I think he’s going to be really good. With Max, we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do on the new bike with a clean bill of health this season. We’re excited to get things rolling here in a month.”

The 2022 AMA Supercross Championship begins on Saturday, Jan. 8, with the much anticipated return of Anaheim 1 inside Southern California’s popular Angel Stadium.

Here's a closer look at the bikes that got put the paces in Murietta.

KTM FACTORY EDITION models have been setting performance and technology benchmarks in the hotly-contested arena of motocross and supercross competition since 2012, when the first KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION was proudly introduced as the “Dungey Replica.” Now, 11 READY TO RACE models and five 450SX Championships later, an all-new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION and KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION are ready to hit dealer floors and stadiums across the U.S., just in time for the first gate drop of the 2022 AMA Supercross Championship on January 8 in Anaheim, California.

The all-new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION has never more-accurately defined READY TO RACE and will form the bases of the factory machines piloted by two-time 450SX Champion Cooper Webb and his heavy-hitting teammates, Marvin Musquin and Aaron Plessinger. With its development based on the feedback and success of Red Bull KTM Factory racers around the globe, and 400-units-only exclusivity, this newly-designed machine is the perfect mount for budding Supercross champions looking to harness the same competitive advantage enjoyed by their Factory Racing heroes.

Equally exclusive with only 400 units being made available, the 2022 KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION is an elite racer built to the highest specifications as the machine of choice for Red Bull KTM’s rising star Max Vohland in the 250 cc division. It is the ultimate mid-class machine for anyone looking to dominate their season, at a local or national level. Featuring all-new design and top-shelf componentry across the board, this is the undisputed new class leader.

While both 2022 FACTORY EDITION machines benefit from a list of specific 250 cc and 450 cc engine updates and refinements, they share in the same competitive advantage delivered by the all-new chassis, including a new swingarm, subframe and frame. With mass centralization and flex optimization as key goals, KTM engineers reimagined these crucial components to produce a new one-piece swingarm with optimized topology and flex, a new aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe offering advanced durability and rigidity, and an inspired frame design with new shock mount that greatly improves feeling and comfort. And, of course, true to the FACTORY EDITION aesthetic, the frame comes powder coated in glossy orange and is affixed with frame guards and a skid plate as standard.

Taking the electronics to the next level, and joining traction control, two selectable maps, and launch control, is the latest technological marvel devised by KTM’s engineers, the Quickshifter function which allows clutch-less up shifting from second through fifth gear. This is activated or deactivated using the QS button on the all-new switch that cleverly combines functions for easy use on the fly.

Catching the eye is the new bodywork with an improved rider triangle for better knee contact, especially when standing, to inspire confidence for any rider level. Added contact surfaces on the bodywork make moving the bike around on track much easier and improve overall handling and agility. The flat seat profile, combined with the race-proven Selle Dalla Valle high grip seat cover, perfectly fits to KTM’s READY TO RACE approach and gives riders exceptional control in any condition. The graphics of the all-new KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITION models are closely based on the Red Bull KTM Factory race bikes that will be used throughout the 2022 season. Sponsor logos and graphic design elements are implemented using in-mold technology, guaranteeing a high-quality factory race look, even after intense riding.

As always found on a KTM FACTORY EDITION, top-shelf racing-derived components come standard to ensure you’re ready for any level of competition right out of the crate. Made from high-grade aluminum, the CNC-machined Factory Racing triple clamps feature optimally tuned steering stem stiffness, perfect alignment of the fork tubes and precise geometry of the fork clamps to ensure highly responsive and smooth fork action. Maximum gains in handling are provided by simple offset adjustment of 20 mm or 22 mm. Black high-strength alloy rims by DID Dirt Star with laser engraved logos are coupled to orange CNC-machined hubs, using lightweight black spokes and orange anodized aluminum nipples. Factory wheels are paired with Dunlop GEOMAX MX33 Motocross tires, developed in top-level AMA Supercross and Motocross, for enhanced handling, cornering and traction.

READY TO RACE Features:

New bodywork with specifically tailored ergonomics for easier rider movement

New hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame significantly improving anti-squat behavior

New topology optimized die-cast aluminum swingarm providing optimal rigidity and low weight

New 250 cc DOHC engine providing class-leading torque and peak power

New 450 cc SOHC engine providing class-leading performance and low weight

New Quickshift feature providing seamless up-shifting without the clutch

New aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe construction providing specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

New WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer more progressive end-of-stroke damping

New WP XACT rear shock design with CFD optimized main piston and tool free adjusters

New multifunctional map switch, which also activates the Quickshifter, Traction- and Launch Control

New topology optimized, die cast footrests with reduced weight and less chance of dirt build up

New Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics

Factory Racing CNC-machined triple clamps with adjustable offset [20 – 22 mm]

Factory wheel set with D.I.D DirtStar rims and orange anodized CNC-machined hubs

New polyamide composite skid plate for advanced protection and durability

New polyamide composite front brake disc guard for added protection

Mechanical Factory holeshot device as standard

Soft, gray ODI lock-on grips

Factory Selle Dalla Valle high grip seat cover

The all-new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION and KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION will arrive at authorized KTM dealer floors this February and starting gates this January. These models are available in the US only.