Honda looks to continue its winning ways ahead of 2026 race season

Following a string of successful seasons, including winning 16 professional AMA championships in the last seven years, the factory Honda team is preparing for another strong showing for the 2026 race season.

Honda’s official race team will be led by Jett Lawrence, an Australian racer who has won 10 professional AMA crowns, including the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross titles. (Photos: American Honda)

The 17-round AMA Supercross series will kick off Jan. 10 in Anaheim, California, followed by the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross series and the three-round SuperMotocross playoffs.

American Honda’s official race team returns with the same rider roster that it has fielded for the past two years, headed by Jett Lawrence. At just 22 years old, the Australian has amassed 10 professional AMA crowns, including the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross titles.

Racing alongside Lawrence, riding another factory CRF450RWE is his brother Hunter, who has risen through the premier-class ranks to become one of the sport’s top riders, with four second-place overall series results since he moved up to the 450 class in 2024. The Lawrence brothers have also led Team Australia to the Motocross of Nations wins the past two years, and both are among the favorites to win AMA crowns in 2026.

Jett Lawrence is a multiple AMA champion in both Supercross and Motocross 250 and 450 classes

Honda HRC Progressive’s 250 program will again comprise Chance Hymas and Jo Shimoda, both riding the factory CRF250RWE. Both riders, however, are dealing with injuries. Having fully recovered from ACL surgery performed last summer, Hymas will compete in the AMA Supercross 250 West Region.

Shimoda is coming off the best season of his career, having posted race wins in all three AMA series and collected the SuperMotocross 250 championship. But the Japanese native suffered a back injury during the off-season, and his return date is still unknown.

“It might sound crazy for me to say after winning three championships last season, but we feel like we’re out for redemption in 2026,” says Brandon Wilson, manager of racing and advertising at American Honda. “The 2025 season saw us lose the premier-class AMA Supercross crown after winning it in 2023 and ’24, so we’re hungry for indoor success.

Lars Lindstrom, Honda HRC Progressive team manager, adds: “We’re always optimistic heading into new race seasons, but this time I feel like we have even more reason than usual to be confident. I honestly can’t wait to get started.”

