KTM Jr. Supercross riders race toward fundraising goal

KTM Junior Supercross and the Ryan Dungey Foundation are speeding toward a fundraising goal of $75,000 at the halfway point of the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship. KTM junior riders have raised an impressive $54,663 so far this season.

KTM junior riders have raised an impressive amount of money for the Ryan Dungey Foundation this season. (Photo: KTM)

The funds raised by the aspiring young competitors aged between 7-8 years old, lining up in KTM Junior Supercross this year, will go directly to Ryan Dungey Foundation partners, helping children to live healthy and active lifestyles while further supporting the fight against childhood cancer.

This year’s KTM Junior Supercross line-up includes talented young riders from within the United States, as well as Canada, Mexico, France, Sweden and Spain. There have also been six girls who have participated in the program in 2023, including Cheyenne Hinze, who rode to a runner-up podium finish in Indianapolis.

Multi-time AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Champion Dungey was himself a KTM Junior Supercross participant in its inaugural year before later going on to establish a professional career of his own. He and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing enjoyed immense success together in capturing three-straight 450SX crowns between 2015 and 2017, as well as the outdoor 450MX title in both 2012 and 2015.

“Our partnership with KTM has been more impactful than I could’ve ever imagined," Dungey says. "Working with the KTM Junior Supercross program is a full circle moment for me, from being a KTM Junior myself to riding with KTM as a factory racer, to now being able to influence the next generation of kids. I am proud of these kids. At a young age, they are using their platform for the greater good and investing in the future generation of our sport."

Dungey has been impressed with the drive these kids have after watching them in action first-hand. "Their passion for the sport and making a difference is inspiring. This season again, they have exceeded their goal with four stops remaining. With their fundraising, they have donated over $35,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and funded six learn-to-ride programs at different elementary schools across the nation through All Kids Bike.”