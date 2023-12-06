Polaris wins “Best of What’s New” award for electric Ranger

Polaris has been awarded a prestigious 2023 Popular Science Best of What’s New Award for its all-electric Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic within the automotive category. The Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic showcases the benefits that electric technology provides to the utility off-road customer, from its instantaneous torque, to a quieter ride and the ability to work in the early morning or late evenings without waking neighbors, working around livestock, or stealthy trips to favorite hunting spots.

2023 electric Ranger XP Kinetic.

Best of What’s New is Popular Science’s longest-running editorial franchise and one of its most popular features, as well as a longtime media favorite and coveted award within the industry. The judging criteria includes the significance of the innovation, the quality of the design and the finished product, the originality of the product, and the ambition and scope of the project.

“Polaris Ranger has been the No. 1 selling utility side-by-side brand for more than 15 years and with the all-new, fully electric Ranger Kinetic XP getting into the market this year, our utility customers are seeing firsthand the performance and power that electric powertrains can provide,” says Josh Hermes, vice president of Electric Off Road, Polaris. “Being recognized by Popular Science and receiving their Best of What’s New Award is a testament to that vehicle’s performance and our continued efforts to innovate and set new standards within the off-road industry.”

Featuring an all-electric powertrain engineered for off-road use through Polaris’ exclusive 10-year partnership with Zero Motorcycles, the Ranger XP Kinetic set a new benchmark for utility side-by-side vehicle performance and productivity. Its electric powertrain also means fewer moving parts for lower maintenance costs and more uptime for increased productivity.

“Since 1988, Popular Science has proudly celebrated the groundbreaking innovations changing our world. The Best of What’s New Awards showcase the year’s radical ideas that are improving our everyday lives and our futures. From pioneering disease treatments to inspiring progress in space exploration, and from the electrification of the auto industry to forward-thinking gadgets, this year’s list truly represents the Best of What’s New in 2023,” says Popular Science Editor-in-Chief Annie Colbert.