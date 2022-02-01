Dealer group names former BMW North America exec president

Tasked with rounding out the management team and expanding the company’s network of dealerships under ownership and management, Salt Lake City-based Motos America Inc. announced that former BMW North America executive Kris Odwarka has been named president.

Among the executives at Motos America are founder Vance Harrison and chief marketing officer Taylor Brody. Harrison is the owner of Harrison Eurosports in the Salt Lake City area, promoted on its website as the largest motorcycle dealership in Utah. It carries BMW, Ducati and Triumph.

Over a 29-year span, Odwarka has worked in various roles with European motorcycle and automotive manufacturers, including BMW, Husqvarna and ALPINA. In his career at with BMW of North America, Odwarka served as vice president - North America for BMW Motorrad and as the president of Husqvarna North America. BMW Motorrad achieved record sales, market share and profits under his leadership, as well as recording the highest CSI for both sales and service, along with the highest employee and dealer satisfaction rating, out of BMW Motorrad’s five regions worldwide.

Kris Odwarka

On the automotive side at BMW, Odwarka’s path included stops as area manager, technical communications manager, media manager and regional aftersales manager and regional sales and marketing manager. As ALPINA’s overseas sales director, Odwarka visited and drove ALPINA’s business with BMW dealers in most of the world’s time zones. Odwarka started his career in retail, working in parts, service and sales at motorcycle, then auto dealers. Odwarka holds both Bachelors and Masters of Business Administration degrees from the University of Colorado.

Motos America Inc. intends to operate a network of powersports dealerships across the Pacific Northwest and its surrounding areas, and is continuing to actively acquire dealerships in the U.S. The company's shares are currently traded under the symbol WECT (formerly WECONNECT Tech International, Inc.). The company is subject to the reporting requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as Amended.