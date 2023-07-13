Dunlop introduces Trailmax Raid ADV tire

Dunlop Motorcycle Tires has introduced the Trailmax Raid designed for 40% on-road and 60% off-road use. The Trailmax Raid is suitable for a wide range of bikes from mid-size dual sports to large adventure bikes, offering off-road capabilities paired with wet weather grip and adventure touring performance.

Dunlop Trailmax Raid

The Trailmax Raid’s design was inspired by Dunlop’s popular D908RR Rally Raid, a tire designed for aggressive adventure and cross-country conditions. The block design on the D908RR tread is a key part of the Trailmax Raid’s tread design. The Raid utilizes tie-bars between the tread blocks to improve handling and stability for heavier bikes, while grip at higher lean angles when riding on the road is ensured by smaller gaps between the shoulder blocks.

The large center blocks on the rear tire are designed to cope with road riding and the high-power output of adventure motorcycles. The off-road inspired tread pattern is combined with Dunlop’s latest technologies from its premium on and off-road tires.

Dunlop’s unique section profile and casing design give a confidence-inspiring feeling and an optimal front/rear balance. The Hi-Silica compound improves overall flexibility and resilience, enhancing road adhesion for even better wet grip performance.

With the addition of the Trailmax Raid and its increased off-road versatility, it has allowed Dunlop to reposition the Trailmax Mission as a 60/40 tire (60% on-road use and 40% off-road use) to allow for a more accurate representation of its tread pattern’s land-to-sea ratio.

The Trailmax Raid covers the needs of riders requiring more off-road versatility from their adventure bikes. The Trailmax Raid is available in three front sizes covering 19 and 21-inch fitments and six rear sizes covering 17 and 18-inch fitments.

Additionally, the Trailmax Raid comes in two constructions. It is available in bias-ply construction for the 90/90-21, 130/80-17, 140/80-17, and 140/80-18 sizes and radial-ply construction for the 110/80R19, 120/70R19, 150/70R17, 150/70R18, and 170/60R17 sizes to meet the target usage and performance demands of their intended motorcycle fitments.