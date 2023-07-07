CPD announces X-Grip tires distribution agreement

Central Powersports Distribution (CPD) has announced an agreement with X-Grip of Austria to distribute X-Grip Tires, mousses, and tubes in the United States. The first X-Grip container has already arrived at CPD’s new Texas warehouse and is ready for US distribution, according to the company.

X-Grip is quickly becoming a force in Europe thanks to its extreme hard enduro and enduro product lines. X-Grip has a wide range of bib mousses to cover all levels of performance, conditions, longevity, and "feel" that racing requires. In addition, X-Grip also has a large selection of tubes, tools, and components to fit riders' individual needs.

CPD’s Mark Berg says he is excited about the new partnership. "In my opinion, the U.S. tire market is still missing a good lineup of dedicated off-road specific tires. There are a lot of MX and SX tires out there, but what about something designed from day one for rocks, roots, and logs? X-Grip Tires are the answer to fill this vacant yet in-demand niche. X-Grip continues to push the performance envelope in the off-road tires and mousses based on the needs and desires of enduro riders and racers. X-Grip is a fantastic fit for our growth in the off-road aftermarket segment, and we hope to grow the X- Grip name in the USA in years to come."

CPD currently imports and distributes notable OEM motorcycle brands such as Rieju, Electric Motion, SWM, and AJP, while continuing to add more aftermarket off-road-specific brands to their portfolio.