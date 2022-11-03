Central Powersports Distribution announces new hire as company grows

Central Powersports Distribution (CPD) has hired Rod Overstreet as the national sales & dealer development manager for the OEM motorcycle brands that CPD represents. As a long-time industry veteran, Overstreet will be a valued addition to CPD as it continues to grow.

“We are very excited to be working with Rod, as he has the experience and passion for off-road, and that is what we are all about here,” said Mark Berg, head of operations at CPD. "Rod will continue to nourish our existing dealer relationships, while simultaneously cultivating new dealers for the brands we are partnered with. Based upon the successes we achieved in past projects, I know he is the right person for the large task ahead, especially when tackling the altered business atmosphere in the post- COVID world."

CPD launched its operations at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, and as unit availability was scarce among all motorcycle manufacturers, CPD dealer growth was slow. As its OEM supply chains slowly continue to improve, Overstreet will concentrate on Rieju, Electric Motion and SWM dealer development to fill the gaps in the dealer network throughout the U.S.

"These are exciting times at Central Powersports Distribution, and I’m honored to be a part of this team once again as we build for the future,” Overstreet said. “Our goal is simple: make doing business fun and easy - no games or gimmicks. We strive to offer the best possible support to our dealers and to our riders."

CPD currently imports and distributes notable OEM motorcycle brands such as Rieju, Electric Motion and SWM. Viral Brand goggles was recently added to the CPD family of aftermarket brands already in distribution, including Funnel Web Filters, S3 Parts and Trickbits Protection Parts. CPD will continue to add more aftermarket segments specific to off-road.