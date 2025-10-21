While Central Powersports Distribution (CPD) continues to expand its lineup of European motorcycle brands, it is navigating shifting global trade conditions. The Texas-based distributor is the U.S. importer and distributor for AJP Motorcycles, the Portuguese manufacturer known for its lightweight enduro and adventure bikes, says it is pausing new model imports of the brand due to tariffs.

CPD, the official U.S. importer of AJP Motorcycles, has announced a delay in 2026 model shipments from Portugal due to tariffs. (Photos: AJP Motorcycles)

The partnership was first established in early 2023, following an agreement between CPD and AJP Motos of Portugal. CPD took over importing and dealer support responsibilities from Moto AJP USA, led by Jeff Schlagel, who helped launch the brand in the U.S. market.

CPD’s expanding distribution portfolio

The AJP addition strengthens CPD’s growing lineup of off-road-focused OEM and aftermarket brands. The distributor currently represents Rieju, Electric Motion, and SWM Motorcycles, along with aftermarket products such as Viral Brand goggles, FunnelWeb Filters, S3 Parts, and Trickbits protection components.

CPD plans to continue adding more off-road-specific brands to its portfolio, supporting dealers with consistent supply, marketing resources, and U.S.-based technical support.

2026 AJP models delayed due to tariffs and import costs

In a recent communication to dealers and customers, CPD announced a temporary delay in the arrival of 2026 AJP models. The decision follows ongoing tariff and shipping cost challenges impacting motorcycle imports from Europe.

According to CPD, new models such as the PR7 Adventure Touring bike will be delayed until later in 2026.

“Over the past several months, our team has been in continuous contact with AJP Portugal to evaluate the best path forward for the U.S. market,” the company announced in a Facebook post. “After extensive review, we have decided to delay the arrival of new AJP models until 2026. This approach allows us to ensure long-term pricing stability, maintain product quality standards, and position AJP for sustainable success once market conditions improve.”

Despite the pause in new model imports, MY24–MY25 AJP motorcycles remain available through select U.S. dealers. CPD confirmed it will continue providing full parts support, technical assistance, and dealer resources for all current AJP owners. Planning for MY26 production is already underway, pending resolution of tariff-related costs.

The move underscores CPD’s long-term commitment to the AJP brand and to U.S. powersports dealers who specialize in off-road, adventure, and dual-sport segments.