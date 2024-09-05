CPD offers financing for parts and accessories

Central Powersports Distribution (CPD), an importer and distributor of European motorcycles and accessories, has partnered with Harvv to offer the first financing payment option for powersports dealers to buy parts and accessories. This collaboration introduces a flexible financing solution for CPD dealers, offering up to 90-day terms on dealer purchases.

In June, SWM Italy visited CPD. CPD imports AJP Motorcycles from Portugal, Electric Motion from France, Rieju from Spain, and SWM from Italy. Photo courtesy of SWM

Harvv’s financing is available with no personal guarantee required from dealership owners and is designed to support dealers in managing their cash flow more effectively. This allows dealers to stock up on inventory without immediate financial strain. CPD aims to enhance its dealers’ purchasing power and overall business growth by offering extended payment terms.

“We understand the challenges our dealers face in maintaining inventory levels while balancing cash flow in this challenging environment, and we are committed to supporting our dealer network with solutions,” said Mark Berg, owner of Central Powersports Distribution.

Harvv’s financing option is available immediately, and dealers are encouraged to contact CPD to get started.