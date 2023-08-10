WPS named exclusive distributor for System 3 Off-Road

Western Power Sports (WPS) has announced a strategic partnership with System 3 Off-Road, an innovative leader in the design and manufacturing of UTV tires and wheels. Effective Aug. 10, WPS will serve as the exclusive distributor of System 3 products in the U.S., strengthening its position in the powersports distribution channel.

System 3 has built a reputation as a supplier that understands how to design in-demand products, serve powersports dealers, and build a winning brand. The company remains focused on building tires and wheels that deliver improved traction, strength, and style, whether for recreation, utility, or high-performance. System 3 is led by tire-and-wheel industry experts with more than 30 years of experience serving powersports enthusiasts and dealers.

This exclusive distribution agreement gives WPS customers direct access to System 3’s complete line of UTV tires and wheels, as well as the company’s industry-focused marketing expertise. Dealers can place orders for System 3 tires and wheels starting today. Through the nationwide Western Power Sports distribution network, powersports enthusiasts will enjoy System 3’s product mix and industry-leading customer service.

“We are thrilled to join forces with System 3 as their exclusive distributor,” says Ronnie Wehr, SVP of Western Power Sports. “Their commitment to excellence in ATV/UTV tires and wheels perfectly aligns with our mission to provide our customers with the best products and support available. This partnership allows us to continue serving the powersports community with the highest-quality products and exceptional service.”

Western Power Sports has been a driving force in powersports for more than 62 years. With a diverse portfolio of premium products and a passion for outdoor adventures, WPS has earned the trust of powersports enthusiasts and established itself as a reliable and customer-centric distributor.

“We’re excited to launch this exclusive partnership with Western Power Sports,” says Craig Petersen, founder of System 3 Off-Road. “We share the same passion and commitment WPS demonstrates in supporting the powersports dealer network. As the market continues to evolve, promoting the industry we all love while growing relationships with dealers is as important to us as delivering high-performance products at competitive prices. WPS elevates this best-in-class service to dealers across the United States, and we could not be more excited to grow our brand with that level of support. Even more exciting news: Dealers can begin placing orders with WPS today.”