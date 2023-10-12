WPS to distribute ABUS products

ABUS, a German manufacturer and worldwide leader in motorcycle security, has added Western Power Sports (WPS) as a new distributor in the U.S. market. WPS joins Tucker to promote and distribute ABUS products in the powersports industry.

“WPS received their first shipments of ABUS motorcycle security products earlier this year and has been actively growing the brand’s footprint in motorcycle retail since day one”, says Phil Marmet, USA business development manager, ABUS. “We are excited to add such a strong partner with an excellent sales force in the U.S. market, especially as we are about to launch our 100-year anniversary celebrations!”

ABUS manufacturers a variety of motorcycle security solutions including disc locks, chain locks, folding locks, u-locks and floor and ground anchors to protect motorcycles on the go, in transit or in the store. For more information on how to become an ABUS retailer, contact WPS, Tucker, or the ABUS USA team. ABUS can be reached directly at sales@abus.com or at 312-640-1111.