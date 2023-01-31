WPS distributes new high-mileage tire line

Western Power Sports has introduced a new line of Shinko tires that target motorcycle riders craving a high-mileage tire. Manufactured to WPS specifications, the SR999 Long Haul provides advanced handling and a sturdier ride for cross country trips.

Manufactured to WPS specifications, the Shinko SR999 Long Haul provides advanced handling and a sturdier ride for cross country trips.

The new product is an addition to the cruiser segment of WPS’ portfolio of Shinko sport bike, cruiser, scooter, off-road and dual sport tires. Offered in 19 sizes, the SR999 Long Haul front and rear motorcycle tires are in stock and available from dealers nationwide. The suggested retail price ranges from $109.95 to $269.95.

The all new SR999 Long Haul tire is designed for the cruiser rider looking for exceptional tread life and performance. Features include:

All new rubber compound formulated for high mileage and inspiring grip

Functional tread grooves for superior traction in wet and dry conditions

Reinforced carcass for a stable and planted feel

Aramid belting provides ample load capacity while also providing stability

“We have helped to grow and develop the Shinko brand in the U.S. and have a great relationship with the company,” said Richard Kelsey, director of sales, tire and wheel, Western Power Sports. “Most of their cruiser tires are sold in America, so when we wanted to develop a long haul tire for U.S. terrain and conditions, they were right there with us.

Richard Kelsey is the WPS director of sales.

“Shinko has owned the performance cruiser segment, and consumers know and trust the SR777 line. The SR999 Long Haul tire is a great alternative for the rider that is looking for higher mileage on cross country rides,” Kelsey said.

Western Power Sports’ exclusive U.S. distributor status with Shinko will mark its 20th anniversary in 2023. The new Shinko SR999 tires are now available exclusively through WPS.

Western Power Sports has introduced the new line of Shinko tires that target motorcycle riders craving a high-mileage tire.