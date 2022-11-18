WPS adds UTV windshield line to Open Trail brand

WPS has announced that it is introducing a new line of UTV windshields for its Open Trail brand of ATV and UTV accessories. The new windshields will improve UTV rides while protecting riders.

With its scratch-resistant and hard-coated polycarbonate, the Open Trail windshield is much stronger than glass and is resistant to yellowing and fading common in acrylic windshields. Its integrated UV protection provides an ultra-clear view, and a precise fit makes it windtight and keeps out branches and debris.

The safety-glazed windshield meets U.S. DOT and most local and state requirements for UTV windshields. The new Open Trail windshield mounts quickly and does not require tools. Heavy-duty nonslip hook and eye straps are included with the product are all that’s needed for easy installation.

“With our successful operational integration into Arrowhead Engineered Products, we’re leveraging the larger company, its processes and manufacturing to expand the Open Trail line,” said Ronnie Wehr, senior vice president of sales, WPS. “That means more innovation, more applications, faster to market.

“Western Power Sports’ long tenure earns us extensive knowledge of what the market wants. That’s so valuable to customers. With this in-depth understanding of their needs, whether for utility work on the ranch or sport UTV riding, we're in sync with them. As a result, we ha have very loyal customers. We’re excited to continuously grow our product offering for them.”