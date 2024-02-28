WPS adds industry veterans to global sales management team

Western Power Sports has added Senior Director of Field Sales Troy Ozias and Director of International Sales Jamie Nutzmann to its global sales management team.

Troy Ozias

Ozias brings knowledge and over 20 years of sales experience in roles from a territory sales representative to regional sales vice president. Most recently, Ozias worked at The Parts House based in Jacksonville, Florida, as regional VP where he successfully led the sales organization through transformation to expand the customer base and achieve sales targets across seven markets. Prior to that, he led the sales team as regional sales director at WURTH USA, responsible for 20 Districts and over 250 sales reps. Ozias graduated from Gardner Webb University with a degree in Business Administration.

In this role, Ozias will be located in Knoxville, Tennessee, and will be responsible for the strategic day-to-day operations of the entire national sales operation, leading the regional sales managers and working alongside department managers to drive overall sales business and growth.

Jamie Nutzmann

Nutzmann has over 25 years of sales expertise in global brand positioning, sales management and ecommerce. Previously the director of international ecommerce and strategic accounts at Tucker Powersports, Nutzmann managed domestic and international sales teams that delivered growth on over a $165M book of business and expanded Tucker’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) Amazon business. Before Tucker, Nutzmann held the position of VP of Sales at Kuryakyn and Mustang Motorcycle Products where he orchestrated global growth in B2B and B2C channels and oversaw a $50M sales portfolio.

In this role, Nutzmann will be responsible for all international relations and distributor sales performance for FLY products on an international scale. While liaising closely with our internal sales, apparel, procurement and logistics teams, shipping vendors and other stakeholders invested in FLY, the international team of Courtney Schroeder, James Clough, Manuel Rodriguez and Taylor Mowry will report to him. In addition, Nutzmann will be responsible for management of WPS’s strategic marketplace positioning with Kendra Keene. He will reside in New Richmond, Wisconsin, and will frequently travel to Boise and internationally.