DealersDistributors/AftermarketHondaLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Fly Racing teams up with Honda for product launch

The StaffAugust 7, 2024

Fly Racing recently collaborated with Honda Powersports for the 2025 launch of Honda’s CRF lineup, which coincided with the release of Fly’s 2025 collection.

The launch of Honda’s 2025 line coincided with Fly Racing’s 2025 collection coming to market, and the synergy was undeniable. (Photo: Honda, Fly Racing)

“Working with Honda on this launch was a great opportunity, and Fly Racing looks forward to capitalizing on it for years to come. Partnering with iconic brands such as Honda is the directional shift that our brands are undertaking,” says Anthony Armsby, senior director of marketing at WPS.

The inauguration of Fly Racing’s new look marked a significant transition from prior years and one the brand has enjoyed creating.

The launch of Honda’s 2025 line coincided with Fly Racing’s 2025 collection coming to market, and the synergy was undeniable. Keep an eye on Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas as he continues his impressive run in the Pro Motocross Championship this summer.

Fly Racing Lite Vice Jersey (2025)

View the entire Fly Racing 2025 collection at flyracing.com.

Tags
The StaffAugust 7, 2024

Related Articles

Honda real time inventory dealership feature

Honda enables real-time dealership inventory feature

July 16, 2024
2025 Honda Foreman 4x4

Honda unveils returning ATV models for 2025

July 11, 2024
Returning Honda ORVs

American Honda reveals two popular ORVs returning

June 26, 2024

Honda set to host a National Technician Contest

June 6, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
Back to top button