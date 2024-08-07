Fly Racing teams up with Honda for product launch

Fly Racing recently collaborated with Honda Powersports for the 2025 launch of Honda’s CRF lineup, which coincided with the release of Fly’s 2025 collection.

The launch of Honda’s 2025 line coincided with Fly Racing’s 2025 collection coming to market, and the synergy was undeniable. (Photo: Honda, Fly Racing)

“Working with Honda on this launch was a great opportunity, and Fly Racing looks forward to capitalizing on it for years to come. Partnering with iconic brands such as Honda is the directional shift that our brands are undertaking,” says Anthony Armsby, senior director of marketing at WPS.

The inauguration of Fly Racing’s new look marked a significant transition from prior years and one the brand has enjoyed creating.

The launch of Honda’s 2025 line coincided with Fly Racing’s 2025 collection coming to market, and the synergy was undeniable. Keep an eye on Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas as he continues his impressive run in the Pro Motocross Championship this summer.

Fly Racing Lite Vice Jersey (2025)

View the entire Fly Racing 2025 collection at flyracing.com.