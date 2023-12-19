FLY Racing shares Grassroots Giveback initiative

Western Power Sports is proud to introduce FLY Racing’s Grassroots Giveback initiative, a program designed to support those in need. FLY Racing and grassroots efforts have been synonymous since the brand’s inception in 1998 and with so many passionate enthusiasts hoping to continue their love for riding, opportunities to help ridership are more important than ever.

Below are a few of the projects FLY Racing joined during the 2023 calendar year:

Corbra

Long Island Mountain Bike Festival

Southeastern MX

Howie Doin Roger That Racing (HDRT)

Road 2 Recovery

Johnson May

Foxtailers SC

SIDRA

The company donated a total of $32, 776.57 in 2023 and hopes to continue the gift of giving and growing these projects in 2024.

“We are on the rev limiter with wide open gratitude to partner with FLY Racing,” says Kaitlynn Osberg of HDRT. “It is a game changer in regard to the positive outreach HDRT has in the motorsports community. Ensuring riders have proper safety equipment is on of our fundamental goals and FLY Racing is helping us achieve that in a big way. We look forward to the growth of the flat track and motocross communities in the Midwest thanks, in part, to FLY Racing’s partnership.”

“Thank you so much for this amazing donation to R2R,” says Lori Armstead of R2R. “We received all the boxes last week, and I don’t have the words to explain how generous this donation is and the impact it will have on our foundation.”