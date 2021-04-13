FLY Racing unveils Kinetic Mesh racewear

FLY Racing has announced the newest addition to its lineup, the 2021.5 Kinetic Mesh gear.



The “soft launch” offers the product before FLY announces its entire 2022 collection in a few months, according to Western Power Sports media content coordinator CJ Richards.

“FLY Racing’s Kinetic Mesh has long been the perfect answer to spring and summer riding. With fully ventilated mesh panels in both the pant and jersey, heat management is center stage,” Jason Thomas, FLY Racing’s media relations/brand manager told Powersports Business. “FLY Racing strategically launches this line every spring to enable dealers to fully capture consumer demand as the weather breaks for the northern regions and temperatures ramp up for southern states. Even more critical for 2021, this launch will hopefully give relief to the inventory woes that dealers are facing nationwide. It’s the perfect gear line at the perfect time!”

A promotional video for the launch can be found below: