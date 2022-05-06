FLY Racing launches Lite LE Perspective racewear kit

FLY Racing has launched its Lite Limited Edition Perspective racewear kit. FLY Racing-sponsored riders will be wearing the gear on Saturday at the Salt Lake City Supercross race.

Here's the full skinny from Boise...

FLY Racing’s LE Perspective Lite Racewear redefines expectations for performance and style. With the Lite’s updated 4-way stretch material and revolutionary zipper-less entry featuring the BOA Fit System, the industry’s most forwardthinking line continues to evolve. With innovation dedicated to pure performance and styling tailored to make you look your best, the LE Perspective line has every question answered.

Jersey - Sizes: S – 2X | MSRP: $59.95

• Laser-cut perforations for advanced ventilation

• Zero-cuffs provide unrestrictive

• mobility and a comfortable fit

• Mesh ventilation panels dissipate unwanted heat

• Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit

• Low profile streamlined taped collar

• Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in

• Athletic fit: fits close to the body with minimal excess

Pants - Sizes: 28 - 38 | MSRP: $199.95

• Lightweight minimalist design

• Mesh panels on back of knees, hips and lower legs

• Low-profile stretch leg cuffs with removable elastic band

• The BOA® Fit System located on the front of the pants provides a lighter

and faster, zipper-less entry with a wider range of adjustability

• Four-way stretch panel construction for maximum comfort and movement

• Leather heat shield panels

• Full-floating seat surrounded by stretch material moves naturally with your

body

• Ergonomically pre-shaped knee accommodates most guards