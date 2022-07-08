Home > News > Dealers > Fly Racing 2022.5 Kinetic Mesh L.E. gear

Fly Racing 2022.5 Kinetic Mesh L.E. gear

By: Madelyn Hubbard July 8, 2022

Don’t let the heat slow you down this summer. Stay cool with Kinetic Mesh Racewear. The superior breathability of the racewear is due to the dual-mesh construction, allowing massive airflow while filtering out the dirt. Used by our professional motocross racers and off-road warriors, too. Kinetic Mesh is the first choice in ventilated racewear. With the tried-and-true Kinetic cut, Kinetic mesh is the cool younger brother to the original.

Jersey – Sizes: S - 2X | MSRP: $44.95

• Tagless comfort-stretch collar

• Relaxed shorty elastic sleeve cuffs

• Integrated dual-mesh construction allows massive airflow and filters out

dirt

• Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit

• Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in

• Standard fit: not too tight, not too loose

Advertisement

Pants – Sizes 28 – 38 | MSRP: $139.95

• Comfort mesh liner helps with comfort and ventilation

• All new stretch material to improve fit and performance

• Multi-directional stretch rip-stop panels for flexibility

• Internal pocket inside the waistband

• Ultra-durable multi-panel 900D construction with laser-cut perforations for

advanced ventilation

• Leather heat shield panels

• Soft-flex protective rubber badging creates massive vents for airflow

• Ergonomically pre-shaped knee works with most guards

• Full-floating seat surrounded by stretch rip-stop material moves with your

body

• Ratcheting closure with zipper lock system keeps pants closed and secure

• FLY’s unique Adaptive Waist System (AWS) provides a custom fit

Copyright © 2022 • Powersports BusinessContact UsAdvertising InfoSubscription CenterPrivacy Policy