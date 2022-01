FLY Racing announced the re-signing of the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC/KTM/WPS race team for a two-year agreement. To further the partnership that both the team and WPS/FLY Racing have shared since 2006, riders Joey Savatgy, Shane McElrath, and Max Anstie will also make their debut in the FLY Racing Zone Pro Goggle.

The team will continue to wear the FLY Racing Formula helmet, FLY Racing Pant, Jersey and Glove combination for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.