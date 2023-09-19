The new American Honda Collection Hall features 20 iconic motorcycles

There are 20 iconic Honda motorcycles on display at the American Honda Collection Hall in Torrance, California. And sister publication, Rider magazine, was there to see it all.

The American Honda Collection Hall is located off the main lobby in Honda’s U.S. headquarters in Torrance, California. (Photo: Rider magazine)

Rider was honored to attend the grand opening of the American Honda Collection Hall, a 20,000-square-foot museum dedicated to Honda’s rich history in the United States. It serves as an extension of the massive, multistory Honda Collection Hall located on the grounds of the Twin Ring Motegi racetrack in Tochigi, Japan.

The new American Honda Collection Hall officially opened its doors on Sept. 12, 2023, in Southern California. The hall offers visitors a glimpse of more than 60 historic and significant Honda and Acura automobiles, motorcycles, power equipment, race machines, engines, and concept models, as well as images, graphics, and video presentations. The products on display represent the more than six decades since American Honda Motor Co., Inc. was established in 1959 as the first Honda company outside of Japan.

1992 Honda NR750. The only motorcycle ever made that used oval-shaped pistons. (Photo: Rider magazine)

