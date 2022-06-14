All-new SX 4×4 FE part of 2023 Kawasaki Mule lineup

Kawasaki on Friday released its 2023 Mule side-by-side lineup, including the all-new Mule SX 4x4 FE. Here’s a closer look at the latest models hitting dealership showroom floors.
The Mule 4010 TRANS4x4 series offers the versatility of converting from a two- to four-passenger vehicle using the Trans Cab system design to quickly change from a two-row, four-seat crew mover to a one-row cargo hauler, without the need for tools.
The Mule 4000 and Mule 4010 series are durable, dependable and capable vehicles designed to get the job done for your dealership’s customers. A variety of Kawasaki Genuine Accessories are available to add even more comfort, convenience and capability for your dealership’s customers, including a hard cab and a soft cab, winches, windshields and skid plates.
The 2-passenger Mule SX takes many of the same styling cues from its siblings in the Mule Pro line. This compact workhorse easily fits in the bed of a full-size pickup truck for easy transport by your dealership’s customers. The Mule SX line is available in five configurations, starting with the standard SX two-wheel-drive model up to the fuel-injected 4x4 XC LE model.
All four-wheel drive models from the 2023 Kawasaki Mule SX line are available with digital fuel injection, making the durable and capable vehicles even more user-friendly for your dealership’s customers.
For 2023, Kawasaki welcomes an all-new model with the Mule SX 4x4 FE as well as the return of the Mule 4010 4X4 FE and the Mule 4010 TRANS4x4 FE to its Fleet Edition lineup, which is tailored to meet industrial or commercial job site requirements.
The FE models include multiple accessories as standard equipment, requiring fewer modifications to service the needs of these customers. They feature a plastic roof, high visibility orange seat belts, horn and a universal key. Additionally, FE models are delivered in a Bright White color scheme, allowing your dealership’s commercial customers to easily add their business logo.
The entire Mule lineup is assembled in Lincoln, Nebraska, from domestic and imported parts and is built to be the hardest worker on the job site. Kawasaki Mule side-by-sides are backed by the Kawasaki Strong 3-Year Limited Warranty.
2023 Model Variations
Kawasaki Mule SX
Color: Timberline Green, Dark Royal Red
MSRP: $7,799
Availability: Now
Kawasaki Mule 4000
Color: Dark Loyal Red
MSRP: $10,199
Availability: Now
Kawasaki Mule SX 4x4 FI
Color: Timberline Green, Dark Royal Red
MSRP: $9,099
Availability: Now
Kawasaki Mule 4010 4X4
Color: Timberline Green, Dark Royal Red
MSRP: $11,499
Availability: Now
Kawasaki Mule SX 4x4 XC FI
Color: Timberline Green, Firecracker Red
MSRP: $9,399
Availability: Now
Kawasaki Mule 4010 4X4 FE
Color: Bright White
MSRP: $11,699
Availability: Now
Kawasaki Mule SX 4x4 XC LE FI
Color: Metallic Onyx Black
MSRP: $10,399
Availability: Now
Kawasaki Mule 4010 TRANS4x4
Color: Timberline Green, Dark Royal Red
MSRP: $12,799
Availability: Now
Kawasaki Mule SX 4x4 FE
Color: Bright White
MSRP: $9,799
Availability: Now
Kawasaki Mule 4010 TRANS4x4 FE
Color: Bright White
MSRP: $12,999
Availability: Now
Kawasaki Mule 4010 Trans4X4 Camo
Color: Realtree Xtra Green Camo
MSRP: $13,299
Availability: Now