All-new SX 4×4 FE part of 2023 Kawasaki Mule lineup

Kawasaki on Friday released its 2023 Mule side-by-side lineup, including the all-new Mule SX 4x4 FE. Here’s a closer look at the latest models hitting dealership showroom floors.

The Mule 4010 TRANS4x4 series offers the versatility of converting from a two- to four-passenger vehicle using the Trans Cab system design to quickly change from a two-row, four-seat crew mover to a one-row cargo hauler, without the need for tools.

The Mule 4000 and Mule 4010 series are durable, dependable and capable vehicles designed to get the job done for your dealership’s customers. A variety of Kawasaki Genuine Accessories are available to add even more comfort, convenience and capability for your dealership’s customers, including a hard cab and a soft cab, winches, windshields and skid plates.

The 2-passenger Mule SX takes many of the same styling cues from its siblings in the Mule Pro line. This compact workhorse easily fits in the bed of a full-size pickup truck for easy transport by your dealership’s customers. The Mule SX line is available in five configurations, starting with the standard SX two-wheel-drive model up to the fuel-injected 4x4 XC LE model.

All four-wheel drive models from the 2023 Kawasaki Mule SX line are available with digital fuel injection, making the durable and capable vehicles even more user-friendly for your dealership’s customers.

For 2023, Kawasaki welcomes an all-new model with the Mule SX 4x4 FE as well as the return of the Mule 4010 4X4 FE and the Mule 4010 TRANS4x4 FE to its Fleet Edition lineup, which is tailored to meet industrial or commercial job site requirements.

The FE models include multiple accessories as standard equipment, requiring fewer modifications to service the needs of these customers. They feature a plastic roof, high visibility orange seat belts, horn and a universal key. Additionally, FE models are delivered in a Bright White color scheme, allowing your dealership’s commercial customers to easily add their business logo.

The entire Mule lineup is assembled in Lincoln, Nebraska, from domestic and imported parts and is built to be the hardest worker on the job site. Kawasaki Mule side-by-sides are backed by the Kawasaki Strong 3-Year Limited Warranty.

2023 Model Variations

2023 Kawasaki Mule SX

Kawasaki Mule SX

Color: Timberline Green, Dark Royal Red

MSRP: $7,799

Availability: Now

Kawasaki Mule 4000

Color: Dark Loyal Red

MSRP: $10,199

Availability: Now

Kawasaki Mule SX 4x4 FI

Color: Timberline Green, Dark Royal Red

MSRP: $9,099

Availability: Now

2023 Kawasaki Mule 4010

Kawasaki Mule 4010 4X4

Color: Timberline Green, Dark Royal Red

MSRP: $11,499

Availability: Now

Kawasaki Mule SX 4x4 XC FI

Color: Timberline Green, Firecracker Red

MSRP: $9,399

Availability: Now

Kawasaki Mule 4010 4X4 FE

Color: Bright White

MSRP: $11,699

Availability: Now

Kawasaki Mule SX 4x4 XC LE FI

Color: Metallic Onyx Black

MSRP: $10,399

Availability: Now

Kawasaki Mule 4010 TRANS4x4

Color: Timberline Green, Dark Royal Red

MSRP: $12,799

Availability: Now

Kawasaki Mule SX 4x4 FE

Color: Bright White

MSRP: $9,799

Availability: Now

Kawasaki Mule 4010 TRANS4x4 FE

Color: Bright White

MSRP: $12,999

Availability: Now

2023 Kawasaki Mule 4010 Trans4X4 Camo

Kawasaki Mule 4010 Trans4X4 Camo

Color: Realtree Xtra Green Camo

MSRP: $13,299

Availability: Now