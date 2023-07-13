MV Agusta unveils special edition Dragster RR SCS America

MV Agusta has launched the latest in an exclusive line of “America” editions that pay tribute to what the company says is its most important market: the new Dragster RR SCS America honors the iconic 750S, which flaunted the colors of the American flag in 1973.

2024 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS America. (Photo: MV Agusta)

Many years later, in 2018, the Dragster 800 RR America was an exclusive limited edition model of only 200 units. Today, MV Agusta celebrates the North American market with an exclusive 300-unit edition of the new Dragster RR SCS America.

This uniquely numbered special edition model, available only in North America, is part of the brand's strategic vision and emphasis on this market for the future of MV Agusta. This special edition recalls the colors of the U.S. flag and is enhanced with a dedicated seat with hand-stitched “America Special Edition” lettering.

The individual series number - from 001 to 300 - is laser-engraved on the top triple clamp. The accompanying Special Parts Kit includes the transparent SCS clutch cover, dedicated motorcycle cover and a certificate of authenticity.

Standing out among the special parts available as accessories is the Akrapovič titanium sports exhaust with dedicated ECU, which allows for an increase in maximum power to 148 hp at 12,800 rpm, further emphasizing the motorcycle’s aggressive character. Based on the renowned Dragster RR SCS, this unique motorcycle combines exciting performance with premium technical components, including the SCS automatic clutch developed in collaboration with Rekluse.

The Dragster America combines attention to detail, with the technical base of a super sports bike. The powerful in-line-three engine coupled with the SCS 3.0 clutch, which eliminates the need for the clutch lever, and the MotoGP-derived counter-rotating crankshaft and removable gearbox, can only be found on MV Agusta models.

The electronic ride-by-wire twist grip includes counter-rotation, which improves control and feeling mid-turn and makes for a more progressive cruise control deactivation. The advanced 6-axis inertial platform allows the rider to fully exploit the traction control, front-lift control and ABS with cornering function.

An 8-level adjustable steering damper adds to the dynamics and safety of the Dragster RR SCS America, even at high speeds. The braking system is designed to ensure extremely powerful and safe deceleration from the dual 320 mm front brake discs with four-piston Brembo radial calipers.

The 5.5” TFT display is easy to read in all light conditions and benefits from updated software. The dashboard interfaces with the MV Ride App offering a variety of customization and connectivity features.

Lastly, the Mobisat anti-theft system with geolocation offers all Dragster RR SCS America owners peace of mind that their bike is secure. The Dragster RR SCS America will be available exclusively at select MV Agusta dealerships across North America, starting in July.