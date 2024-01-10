Ducati Diavel V4 receives multiple styling awards

The muscle Diavel V4 cruiser introduced by Ducati at the World Première 2023 is an international success, recognized by leading design institutions, the international press, and enthusiasts worldwide.

The unique design of the Diavel V4 is muscular, sporty, exaggerated, and elegant at the same time – it received major awards such as the Good Design Award, given by the “Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design,” and the Special Mention in the Excellent Product Design at the German Design Awards 2024. Two awards add to those already won with previous Diavel models and confirm the Ducati design as the most appreciated worldwide.

The Diavel V4’s muscular, sporty styling earned Ducati some major international recognition for the design. (Photo: Ducati)

The Good Design Award was established in Chicago in 1950 by Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames and is the world’s oldest and most highly regarded design award. In this 2023 edition, the Good Design jury selected more than 1,100 entries from over 55 countries to award the Good Design Awards for Design Excellence.

The German Design Awards are presented every two years by the German Design Council jury. It is a recognition in the field of design awarded by the Rat für Formgebung and sponsored by the German Ministry of Economics and Technology.

The style of the Diavel V4 has been the protagonist of the Diavel Design Nights in Amsterdam, Paris, Brussels, London, New York and Shanghai. The bike was awarded the title of “Most Beautiful Motorcycle” of EICMA 2022.