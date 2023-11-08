Home > News > Dealers > PSB reveals winners of 2023 Honors Awards

PSB reveals winners of 2023 Honors Awards

By: The Staff November 8, 2023

The Powersports Business team recognized industry leaders and the best practices of dealerships at an Awards Honors Reception on Monday, Nov. 6, at the Westin Galleria in Dallas, Texas. Dealers and industry professionals from around the nation gathered to help us celebrate our industry’s top performers!

An excited group celebrated their awards with the PSB team during a break in the Accelerate Conference in Dallas. (Staff photo).

The following are the winners of Women With Spark, 40 Under 40, and Best-In-Class:

Women With Spark

Melissa Coffey

Courtney Bernhard
Partner – Harley-Davidson and Powersports Division
Performance Brokerage Services

Melissa Coffey
Ex-Vice President of Global Sales at Volcon and Founder of her newly formed consulting group, CATCH Strategy, based in Austin, Texas

Carrie Feinen
Business Account Executive
Torque Group

Kayla Filipiak
Marketing Coordinator
Simply Ride
Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Mandy Greasby
Senior Manager- Dealer & Industry Relationships
Rollick, Inc.

Carrie Feinen

Erin Houser
Account Executive
Torque Group

Ewa Johnson
Sales and Marketing Manager
Namura Technologies

Advertisement

Cinnamon Kernes
Vice president of market expansion
Motorcycle Industry Council

Vanessa Klock
CFO
Klock Werks
Mitchell, South Dakota

AJ Meisel
GM/F&I Manager
Plano Kawasaki Suzuki Aprilia
Plano, Texas

Vanessa Klock

Diana Ordonez
Sales Operations Manager
Octane Lending, Inc.

Stacey Pray
Senior Director of Business Development, Consumer
Octane

Abby Sayo
Finance Manager
Broward Motorsports
Florida

Jessica Shine
Owner
Brands that Shine

Margaret Stevens
Parts Manager
ARS Powersports
River Estates, Florida

Maria Tornatore
Project Manager
Yamaha Marine Group

Jessica Shine

Winners who didn’t attend:

Janet Allen
Office Manager
Jonesboro Cycle and ATV
Bono, Arkansas

Erica Orange
Director of Finance/Sales
Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson
Maryville, Tennessee

Jessica Smith
Desk Assistant
Sound Harley Davidson
Marysville, Washington

Amy Tyler
Fit Specialist
Sound Harley-Davidson
Marysville, Washington

Jody Perewitz
General Manager
Perewitz Cycle Fabrication
Halifax, Massachusetts

Lisa Malachowsky
Owner
Dive N Ride Adventures LLC

Heather Fouchek
Owner / graphic designer
Deckle Edge Design & Marketing
Georgetown, Texas

Samantha Nicolini
Owner / Freelance
MX Sports and Racer X Illustrated

Kelsey Runge
Senior Designer
KLIM
Jefferson County, Idaho

Jackie Lewis  
Dealer Support 
Torque Group

40 Under 40

Kelly Allain
Executive Director of Business Development, Internet Sales, & CXI
American Road Group

Steven Barnes
General Sales Manager
Powersports St. Augustine
St. Augustine, Florida

Luke Barto
Powersports Product Line Manager
Cometic Gasket, Inc.
Lake County, Ohio

Zach Bowman
Editor-in-Chief, UTV Driver
Octane

Andy Brinkhaus
General Manager
Simply Ride
Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Anthony Bruno
Service Manager
Broward Motorsports

Lindsay Carney
Data Services Account Manager
Lightspeed

Elizabeth Folkerts is pictured on the left, next to Vanessa Klock

Gabriel Cruz
Marketing Director
Segway Powersports

Kim da Costa
Fulfillment and Kitting Specialist
Siren Marine Inc
Newport, Rhode Island

Elizabeth Folkerts
Marketing Lead
Klock Werks

Tim Hammond
Purchasing Manager
Simply Ride
Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Sam Hacker
Parts Manager
St. Paul Harley-Davidson
Oakdale, Minnesota

Harrison Herron
Finance & Business Manager
Foothills Motorsports
Powdersville, South Carolina

Dustin Hunt
Manager, Sales and Enrollments
Rollick, Inc.

Alexandra Isaacs
General Manager/Partner
Columbia Powersports Supercenter
Columbia, Tennessee

Harrison Herron

Brody Meier
Owner Operator
Great River Harley-Davidson
Onalaska, Wisconsin

Laura Middendorf
CFO
Horsepower Dealer Group
Mesa, Arizona

Collin Mikottis
Category Specialist – Powersports
Atturo Tires

Derek Osner
Sales manager
Crossroad Powersports
Upper Darby, Pennsylvania

Casey Pflanz
Co-Owner
TAB Performance, Inc.

Alex Reyes
Finance Manager
Broward Motorsports

Diamond Robles
Regional Sales Manager – Southwest
Octane

Jonathan Waters
Owner
Redline Powersports LLC

Dylan Wendt
Assistant Sales Manager and Finance Manager
St. Paul Harley-Davidson
Oakdale, Minnesota

Cyrus Webber
Sales Manager
Simply Ride
Eden Prairie, Wisconsin

Heather Wilson
Owner of High Gear Success
Chief Instructor of Motorcycle Ohio

Winners not in attendance:

Alex Arkhangelskiy
CEO
Brake Free Tech

Tyler Brewer
Vice President
Brewer Cycles Inc.

Paul Davis
Director of Marketing
Arenacross (Formerly with Automatic Distributors)

Dia Matteson
Owner
House of Harley-Davidson
Anchorage, Alaska

Warren Burger
General Manager
Airtec Sports
Roberts, Wisconsin

Bryan Rowell
Marketing Manager
Hattiesburg Cycles
Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Joel Crane
Owner
Main Street Cycle

Aero Rudd
President
Ciro Corporation

Kyle Heller
Powersports Director & Dealer Partner
My Auto Group, Hot Rod Harley, Holeshot Harley, Centra Motor Sports

Aliceje Keyburn
Graphic/Media Designer
Yamaha Financial Services

John Resciniti
Owner and President
Motorcycle Mall
Belleville, New Jersey

Best-In-Class

Brinson Powersports
Best-In-Class: Side-by-Side Accessory Sales
Corsicana, Texas

According to the nominator, the dealership boosts accessory sales by enacting its Good, Better, Best program and by displaying about $60,000 worth of accessories on the showroom floor.

Get Dirty Bikes
Best-In-Class: Marketing
Morongo Valley, California

Get Dirty Dirt Bikes competed in every USA Hard Enduro and EnduroCross event in 2022 to raise brand awareness for the KTM line. The dealership was also a co-sponsor of the EnduroCross series.

Onyx Moto
Best-In-Class: Pre-Owned Unit Sales
San Diego, California

The dealership exceeded expectations in the past year, producing a 42 percent increase in gross profit between 2021 and 2022.

Simply Ride
Best-In-Class: philanthropy
Eden Prairie, Minnesota

“The definition of philanthropy is ‘goodwill to fellow members of the human race, especially an active effort to promote human welfare,’” the nominator said. “Simply Ride has always kept that virtue close to mind in everything we do.”

Simply Ride
Best-In-Class: Pre-Owned Sales

Simply Ride has the largest selection of pre-owned motorcycles in Minnesota. The dealership brought in an industry expert to further polish its sales process.

Simply Ride
Best-In-Class: Service Department

The dealership’s service department offers customers competitive pricing and timely repairs by practicing a high level of communication. A recent restructuring of the department operating procedures and key additions to the team have greatly improved its communication, quality, and volume.

BIC winners not in attendance:

  • Macomb Powersports, Chesterfield, Michigan
  • Jonesboro Cycle & ATV, Bono, Arkansas
  • Ken’s Sports of Green Bay, Suamico, Wisconsin
  • Rod’s Ride On Powersports, La Crosse, Wisconsin
  • Hankster’s Motorsports, Janesville, Wisconsin
  • Jay Hatfield Motorsports Group, Wichita, Kansas
  • Redline Powersports Group, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  • Capital Powersports, Wake Forest, North Carolina

Each winner will be featured in an upcoming edition of the magazine.

Copyright © 2023 • Powersports BusinessContact UsAdvertising InfoSubscription CenterPrivacy Policy