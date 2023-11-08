PSB reveals winners of 2023 Honors Awards

The Powersports Business team recognized industry leaders and the best practices of dealerships at an Awards Honors Reception on Monday, Nov. 6, at the Westin Galleria in Dallas, Texas. Dealers and industry professionals from around the nation gathered to help us celebrate our industry’s top performers!
The following are the winners of Women With Spark, 40 Under 40, and Best-In-Class:
Women With Spark
Courtney Bernhard
Partner – Harley-Davidson and Powersports Division
Performance Brokerage Services
Melissa Coffey
Ex-Vice President of Global Sales at Volcon and Founder of her newly formed consulting group, CATCH Strategy, based in Austin, Texas
Carrie Feinen
Business Account Executive
Torque Group
Kayla Filipiak
Marketing Coordinator
Simply Ride
Eden Prairie, Minnesota
Mandy Greasby
Senior Manager- Dealer & Industry Relationships
Rollick, Inc.
Erin Houser
Account Executive
Torque Group
Ewa Johnson
Sales and Marketing Manager
Namura Technologies
Cinnamon Kernes
Vice president of market expansion
Motorcycle Industry Council
Vanessa Klock
CFO
Klock Werks
Mitchell, South Dakota
AJ Meisel
GM/F&I Manager
Plano Kawasaki Suzuki Aprilia
Plano, Texas
Diana Ordonez
Sales Operations Manager
Octane Lending, Inc.
Stacey Pray
Senior Director of Business Development, Consumer
Octane
Abby Sayo
Finance Manager
Broward Motorsports
Florida
Jessica Shine
Owner
Brands that Shine
Margaret Stevens
Parts Manager
ARS Powersports
River Estates, Florida
Maria Tornatore
Project Manager
Yamaha Marine Group
Winners who didn’t attend:
Janet Allen
Office Manager
Jonesboro Cycle and ATV
Bono, Arkansas
Erica Orange
Director of Finance/Sales
Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson
Maryville, Tennessee
Jessica Smith
Desk Assistant
Sound Harley Davidson
Marysville, Washington
Amy Tyler
Fit Specialist
Sound Harley-Davidson
Marysville, Washington
Jody Perewitz
General Manager
Perewitz Cycle Fabrication
Halifax, Massachusetts
Lisa Malachowsky
Owner
Dive N Ride Adventures LLC
Heather Fouchek
Owner / graphic designer
Deckle Edge Design & Marketing
Georgetown, Texas
Samantha Nicolini
Owner / Freelance
MX Sports and Racer X Illustrated
Kelsey Runge
Senior Designer
KLIM
Jefferson County, Idaho
Jackie Lewis
Dealer Support
Torque Group
40 Under 40
Kelly Allain
Executive Director of Business Development, Internet Sales, & CXI
American Road Group
Steven Barnes
General Sales Manager
Powersports St. Augustine
St. Augustine, Florida
Luke Barto
Powersports Product Line Manager
Cometic Gasket, Inc.
Lake County, Ohio
Zach Bowman
Editor-in-Chief, UTV Driver
Octane
Andy Brinkhaus
General Manager
Simply Ride
Eden Prairie, Minnesota
Anthony Bruno
Service Manager
Broward Motorsports
Lindsay Carney
Data Services Account Manager
Lightspeed
Gabriel Cruz
Marketing Director
Segway Powersports
Kim da Costa
Fulfillment and Kitting Specialist
Siren Marine Inc
Newport, Rhode Island
Elizabeth Folkerts
Marketing Lead
Klock Werks
Tim Hammond
Purchasing Manager
Simply Ride
Eden Prairie, Minnesota
Sam Hacker
Parts Manager
St. Paul Harley-Davidson
Oakdale, Minnesota
Harrison Herron
Finance & Business Manager
Foothills Motorsports
Powdersville, South Carolina
Dustin Hunt
Manager, Sales and Enrollments
Rollick, Inc.
Alexandra Isaacs
General Manager/Partner
Columbia Powersports Supercenter
Columbia, Tennessee
Brody Meier
Owner Operator
Great River Harley-Davidson
Onalaska, Wisconsin
Laura Middendorf
CFO
Horsepower Dealer Group
Mesa, Arizona
Collin Mikottis
Category Specialist – Powersports
Atturo Tires
Derek Osner
Sales manager
Crossroad Powersports
Upper Darby, Pennsylvania
Casey Pflanz
Co-Owner
TAB Performance, Inc.
Alex Reyes
Finance Manager
Broward Motorsports
Diamond Robles
Regional Sales Manager – Southwest
Octane
Jonathan Waters
Owner
Redline Powersports LLC
Dylan Wendt
Assistant Sales Manager and Finance Manager
St. Paul Harley-Davidson
Oakdale, Minnesota
Cyrus Webber
Sales Manager
Simply Ride
Eden Prairie, Wisconsin
Heather Wilson
Owner of High Gear Success
Chief Instructor of Motorcycle Ohio
Winners not in attendance:
Alex Arkhangelskiy
CEO
Brake Free Tech
Tyler Brewer
Vice President
Brewer Cycles Inc.
Paul Davis
Director of Marketing
Arenacross (Formerly with Automatic Distributors)
Dia Matteson
Owner
House of Harley-Davidson
Anchorage, Alaska
Warren Burger
General Manager
Airtec Sports
Roberts, Wisconsin
Bryan Rowell
Marketing Manager
Hattiesburg Cycles
Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Joel Crane
Owner
Main Street Cycle
Aero Rudd
President
Ciro Corporation
Kyle Heller
Powersports Director & Dealer Partner
My Auto Group, Hot Rod Harley, Holeshot Harley, Centra Motor Sports
Aliceje Keyburn
Graphic/Media Designer
Yamaha Financial Services
John Resciniti
Owner and President
Motorcycle Mall
Belleville, New Jersey
Best-In-Class
Brinson Powersports
Best-In-Class: Side-by-Side Accessory Sales
Corsicana, Texas
According to the nominator, the dealership boosts accessory sales by enacting its Good, Better, Best program and by displaying about $60,000 worth of accessories on the showroom floor.
Get Dirty Bikes
Best-In-Class: Marketing
Morongo Valley, California
Get Dirty Dirt Bikes competed in every USA Hard Enduro and EnduroCross event in 2022 to raise brand awareness for the KTM line. The dealership was also a co-sponsor of the EnduroCross series.
Onyx Moto
Best-In-Class: Pre-Owned Unit Sales
San Diego, California
The dealership exceeded expectations in the past year, producing a 42 percent increase in gross profit between 2021 and 2022.
Simply Ride
Best-In-Class: philanthropy
Eden Prairie, Minnesota
“The definition of philanthropy is ‘goodwill to fellow members of the human race, especially an active effort to promote human welfare,’” the nominator said. “Simply Ride has always kept that virtue close to mind in everything we do.”
Simply Ride
Best-In-Class: Pre-Owned Sales
Simply Ride has the largest selection of pre-owned motorcycles in Minnesota. The dealership brought in an industry expert to further polish its sales process.
Simply Ride
Best-In-Class: Service Department
The dealership’s service department offers customers competitive pricing and timely repairs by practicing a high level of communication. A recent restructuring of the department operating procedures and key additions to the team have greatly improved its communication, quality, and volume.
BIC winners not in attendance:
- Macomb Powersports, Chesterfield, Michigan
- Jonesboro Cycle & ATV, Bono, Arkansas
- Ken’s Sports of Green Bay, Suamico, Wisconsin
- Rod’s Ride On Powersports, La Crosse, Wisconsin
- Hankster’s Motorsports, Janesville, Wisconsin
- Jay Hatfield Motorsports Group, Wichita, Kansas
- Redline Powersports Group, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Capital Powersports, Wake Forest, North Carolina
Each winner will be featured in an upcoming edition of the magazine.