PSB reveals winners of 2023 Honors Awards

The Powersports Business team recognized industry leaders and the best practices of dealerships at an Awards Honors Reception on Monday, Nov. 6, at the Westin Galleria in Dallas, Texas. Dealers and industry professionals from around the nation gathered to help us celebrate our industry’s top performers!

An excited group celebrated their awards with the PSB team during a break in the Accelerate Conference in Dallas. (Staff photo).

The following are the winners of Women With Spark, 40 Under 40, and Best-In-Class:

Women With Spark

Melissa Coffey

Courtney Bernhard

Partner – Harley-Davidson and Powersports Division

Performance Brokerage Services

Ex-Vice President of Global Sales at Volcon and Founder of her newly formed consulting group, CATCH Strategy, based in Austin, Texas

Carrie Feinen

Business Account Executive

Torque Group

Kayla Filipiak

Marketing Coordinator

Simply Ride

Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Mandy Greasby

Senior Manager- Dealer & Industry Relationships

Rollick, Inc.

Erin Houser

Account Executive

Torque Group

Ewa Johnson

Sales and Marketing Manager

Namura Technologies

Cinnamon Kernes

Vice president of market expansion

Motorcycle Industry Council

Vanessa Klock

CFO

Klock Werks

Mitchell, South Dakota

AJ Meisel

GM/F&I Manager

Plano Kawasaki Suzuki Aprilia

Plano, Texas

Diana Ordonez

Sales Operations Manager

Octane Lending, Inc.

Stacey Pray

Senior Director of Business Development, Consumer

Octane

Abby Sayo

Finance Manager

Broward Motorsports

Florida

Jessica Shine

Owner

Brands that Shine

Margaret Stevens

Parts Manager

ARS Powersports

River Estates, Florida

Maria Tornatore

Project Manager

Yamaha Marine Group

Winners who didn’t attend:

Janet Allen

Office Manager

Jonesboro Cycle and ATV

Bono, Arkansas

Erica Orange

Director of Finance/Sales

Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson

Maryville, Tennessee

Jessica Smith

Desk Assistant

Sound Harley Davidson

Marysville, Washington

Amy Tyler

Fit Specialist

Sound Harley-Davidson

Marysville, Washington

Jody Perewitz

General Manager

Perewitz Cycle Fabrication

Halifax, Massachusetts

Lisa Malachowsky

Owner

Dive N Ride Adventures LLC

Heather Fouchek

Owner / graphic designer

Deckle Edge Design & Marketing

Georgetown, Texas

Samantha Nicolini

Owner / Freelance

MX Sports and Racer X Illustrated

Kelsey Runge

Senior Designer

KLIM

Jefferson County, Idaho

Jackie Lewis

Dealer Support

Torque Group

40 Under 40

Kelly Allain

Executive Director of Business Development, Internet Sales, & CXI

American Road Group

Steven Barnes

General Sales Manager

Powersports St. Augustine

St. Augustine, Florida

Luke Barto

Powersports Product Line Manager

Cometic Gasket, Inc.

Lake County, Ohio

Zach Bowman

Editor-in-Chief, UTV Driver

Octane

Andy Brinkhaus

General Manager

Simply Ride

Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Anthony Bruno

Service Manager

Broward Motorsports

Lindsay Carney

Data Services Account Manager

Lightspeed

Elizabeth Folkerts is pictured on the left, next to Vanessa Klock

Gabriel Cruz

Marketing Director

Segway Powersports

Kim da Costa

Fulfillment and Kitting Specialist

Siren Marine Inc

Newport, Rhode Island

Elizabeth Folkerts

Marketing Lead

Klock Werks

Tim Hammond

Purchasing Manager

Simply Ride

Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Sam Hacker

Parts Manager

St. Paul Harley-Davidson

Oakdale, Minnesota

Harrison Herron

Finance & Business Manager

Foothills Motorsports

Powdersville, South Carolina

Dustin Hunt

Manager, Sales and Enrollments

Rollick, Inc.

Alexandra Isaacs

General Manager/Partner

Columbia Powersports Supercenter

Columbia, Tennessee

Brody Meier

Owner Operator

Great River Harley-Davidson

Onalaska, Wisconsin

Laura Middendorf

CFO

Horsepower Dealer Group

Mesa, Arizona

Collin Mikottis

Category Specialist – Powersports

Atturo Tires

Derek Osner

Sales manager

Crossroad Powersports

Upper Darby, Pennsylvania

Casey Pflanz

Co-Owner

TAB Performance, Inc.

Alex Reyes

Finance Manager

Broward Motorsports

Diamond Robles

Regional Sales Manager – Southwest

Octane

Jonathan Waters

Owner

Redline Powersports LLC

Dylan Wendt

Assistant Sales Manager and Finance Manager

St. Paul Harley-Davidson

Oakdale, Minnesota

Cyrus Webber

Sales Manager

Simply Ride

Eden Prairie, Wisconsin

Heather Wilson

Owner of High Gear Success

Chief Instructor of Motorcycle Ohio

Winners not in attendance:

Alex Arkhangelskiy

CEO

Brake Free Tech

Tyler Brewer

Vice President

Brewer Cycles Inc.

Paul Davis

Director of Marketing

Arenacross (Formerly with Automatic Distributors)

Dia Matteson

Owner

House of Harley-Davidson

Anchorage, Alaska

Warren Burger

General Manager

Airtec Sports

Roberts, Wisconsin

Bryan Rowell

Marketing Manager

Hattiesburg Cycles

Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Joel Crane

Owner

Main Street Cycle

Aero Rudd

President

Ciro Corporation

Kyle Heller

Powersports Director & Dealer Partner

My Auto Group, Hot Rod Harley, Holeshot Harley, Centra Motor Sports

Aliceje Keyburn

Graphic/Media Designer

Yamaha Financial Services

John Resciniti

Owner and President

Motorcycle Mall

Belleville, New Jersey

Best-In-Class

Brinson Powersports

Best-In-Class: Side-by-Side Accessory Sales

Corsicana, Texas

According to the nominator, the dealership boosts accessory sales by enacting its Good, Better, Best program and by displaying about $60,000 worth of accessories on the showroom floor.

Get Dirty Bikes

Best-In-Class: Marketing

Morongo Valley, California

Get Dirty Dirt Bikes competed in every USA Hard Enduro and EnduroCross event in 2022 to raise brand awareness for the KTM line. The dealership was also a co-sponsor of the EnduroCross series.

Onyx Moto

Best-In-Class: Pre-Owned Unit Sales

San Diego, California

The dealership exceeded expectations in the past year, producing a 42 percent increase in gross profit between 2021 and 2022.

Simply Ride

Best-In-Class: philanthropy

Eden Prairie, Minnesota

“The definition of philanthropy is ‘goodwill to fellow members of the human race, especially an active effort to promote human welfare,’” the nominator said. “Simply Ride has always kept that virtue close to mind in everything we do.”

Simply Ride

Best-In-Class: Pre-Owned Sales

Simply Ride has the largest selection of pre-owned motorcycles in Minnesota. The dealership brought in an industry expert to further polish its sales process.

Simply Ride

Best-In-Class: Service Department

The dealership’s service department offers customers competitive pricing and timely repairs by practicing a high level of communication. A recent restructuring of the department operating procedures and key additions to the team have greatly improved its communication, quality, and volume.

BIC winners not in attendance:

Macomb Powersports, Chesterfield, Michigan

Jonesboro Cycle & ATV, Bono, Arkansas

Ken’s Sports of Green Bay, Suamico, Wisconsin

Rod’s Ride On Powersports, La Crosse, Wisconsin

Hankster’s Motorsports, Janesville, Wisconsin

Jay Hatfield Motorsports Group, Wichita, Kansas

Redline Powersports Group, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Capital Powersports, Wake Forest, North Carolina

Each winner will be featured in an upcoming edition of the magazine.