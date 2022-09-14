Just two months away, Accelerate Conference dealer registrations continue

With the second annual Powersports Business Accelerate Business just two months away, registrations from dealership owners/GMs, industry members and sponsors continue to be “above plan.”

The can’t-miss conference of the year on the industry calendar is Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

“We’re thrilled with the feedback we’ve received from dealers about the training sessions being offered this year,” said Powersports Business content director Dave McMahon, who also curates the educational seminar content for the conference. “It’s an ideal mix for dealerships of all sizes to come and learn from their peers and industry experts. Thanks to the support of our sponsors in Year 2, this is shaping up to be a couple of days well spent on planning for accelerated profitability in 2023. Don’t miss it.”

Powersports Business Honors Night will be on the Tuesday of the event. The event will showcase those dealerships and dealership staff members who have been named to the 2022 Powersports Business 40 Under 40, Women With Spark Dealers and Best in Class Dealerships. Winners of the awards will be notified this week.

The Honors Night celebration will be held in the foyer area down the hall from the seminar room in a casual environment with food and drink. All attendees of the conference are welcome to attend to celebrate the industry success stories over the past year at the dealership level.

@powersportsbusiness Flipping that calendar into May gets us one month closer to the PSB Accelerate Conference in Orlando in November. Flashback to the ATL.👍📈 #psbonly #25yearsinprint #psbaccelerate ♬ Large Time - Atlanta Rhythm Section Click the arrow above to view a video from the inaugural Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Atlanta.

The PSB content crew of McMahon and associate editor Madelyn Hubbard look forward to seeing you there. With two months until kickoff, we're honored that as of today, 18 states will have dealership representation at Accelerate.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference.

Click here to view the 2022 Accelerate Conference schedule.

Advertisement

Sponsors of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows.

Diamond: Torque Group

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA), Rollick, Revvable and MotoTV Networks.

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial, Sheffield and Constellation Dealership Software.

Your dealership/company should join us in Orlando. Contact Mark at mrosacker@epgacceleration.com for details.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list):

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

• West Virginia Motorsports, Princeton, WV

• Moto Primo Motorsports | Indian Motorcycle of Lakeville, Lakeville, MN

• Extreme Power Sports, Gaylord, MI

• Sunrise Cycles, Norfolk, VA

• Powersports St. Augustine, St. Augustine, FL

• Gables Motorsports & Marine, Wesley Chapel, FL

• Orlando Harley-Davidson, Orlando, FL

• Laconia Harley-Davidson, Meredith, NH

• G.N. Gonzales, Baton Rouge, LA

• Tom Wood Powersports Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

• Twister City Harley-Davidson, Wichita, KS

• Woods Cycle Country, New Braunfels, TX

Take a stroll through the 2022 Accelerate digs (and pretend that it's 2 Months Out, then go register!).