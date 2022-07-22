Dealership Performance 360 CRM joins Accelerate Conference as sponsor

With less than four months until the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference kicks off in Orlando, Dealership Performance 360 CRM has announced its commitment to the event as a Silver-level sponsor.

DP360 CRM’s software is designed to meet specific needs for today’s powersports dealership showroom visits and the many internet lead sources that dealerships get, including social media. Dealers will be able to learn more about it during the Nov. 14-16 dealer conference at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

The DP360 CRM management team has worked with over 13 manufacturers and 2,000 retailers, including Harley-Davidson, Polaris, Indian, BRP, Suzuki, Kawasaki, BMW, Arctic Cat, John Deere and many more.

DP360 CRM is known for its technological achievements in agile software development. The company has published manuals, training videos, webinars and seminars pertaining to the utilization of process, procedure and accountability tools for sales, parts and accessories and service departments to make the tool the most user friendly for everyone.

With professional advice from their mentor, the late Ed Lemco, and over a decade of CRM/BDC experience, Dealership Performance 360 CRM has developed a foundation of knowledge that provides a unique perspective on successful powersport businesses and operators. This has helped ensure the growth of those who seek to use it and has stood the test of time with proven success in today’s volatile powersport markets.

With strategic partnerships and integrations with Harley-Davidson, Dealer Spike, ARI, Polaris, BlackPurl, DockMaster, LightSpeed, DealerVu, Airstream and hundreds of others, DP360 easily allows access to your dealership's lead and inventory data without entering anything twice.

Create marketing campaigns with a few clicks and keep track of your existing customers so they come back for more. DP360 has helped countless dealerships grow, thrive and take control of their sales and service. With our best-in-class software, expert support teams and in-depth training, you never have to worry about stopping while moving forward.

All sponsors will have a table and staff members from the company in the Sponsor Networking Room, which conveniently serves as the location for lunches and networking receptions during the Accelerate Conference.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Advertisement

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Diamond: Torque Group

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA) and Rollick

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial and Sheffield.

Your dealership/company should join us in Orlando. Contact Mark at mrosacker@epgacceleration.com for details.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list):

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

• West Virginia Motorsports, Princeton, WV

• Moto Primo Motorsports | Indian Motorcycle of Lakeville, Lakeville, MN

• Extreme Power Sports, Gaylord, MI

The interest level in the conference from dealers remains at a two-year high. With four months until showtime, dealers from a dozen states are booked for the 2nd annual event. Following a trend, the Extreme Power Sports crew from Michigan attended last year and secured their spot for 2022 four months out. They are a Polaris, Honda, Suzuki, Can-Am Spyder, Can-Am, Yamaha, Sea-Doo and Ski-Doo dealership.

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference will be held at the Caribe Royale concurrent with events from our sibling magazines and brands, OPE Business and Boating Industry.

Here's a look at the Caribe Royale Resort...

Following the 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, Derek Osner, Alex Reyes and Eric Osner were all smiles thinking of their takeaways to implement at Crossroad Powersports in Pennsylvania and Broward Motorsports of West Palm Beach in Florida.