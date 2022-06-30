Accelerate Conference adds returning Silver-level sponsor

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, is proud to announce that a Silver-level sponsor, AppOne, is returning for Year 2 of the event.

AppOne, also a sponsor of the industry’s premier business-building conference last year in Atlanta, is a centralized web-based platform that connects powersports dealers with lenders. It gives dealers the ability to accept an online credit application from a consumer, submit to lenders and prepare and print lender-specific loan document packages, eliminating the task of forms management and greatly reducing the chance of returned contacts and re-contracting.

AppOne provides manufacturers, dealership groups and service companies a highly efficient and centralized process for managing networks of lenders and dealers while offering their customers the best in financing options.

AppOne gives lenders the ability to provide and control loan document preparation greatly increasing efficiency, reducing dealer funding time and reducing compliance risk.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Diamond: Torque Group

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA) and Rollick

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage and Octane | Roadrunner Financial.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list):

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

• West Virginia Motorsports, Princeton, WV

• Moto Primo Motorsports | Indian Motorcycle of Lakeville, Lakeville, MN

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference will be held at the Caribe Royale concurrent with events from our sibling magazines and brands, OPE Business and Boating Industry.

Here's a look at the Caribe Royale Resort...

Following the 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, Derek Osner, Alex Reyes and Eric Osner were all smiles thinking of their takeaways to implement at Crossroad Powersports in Pennsylvania and Broward Motorsports of West Palm Beach in Florida.