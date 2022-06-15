5 Months Out – Accelerate Conference inches closer

While many of us are basking in record-breaking high temperatures this week, five short months from now we’ll be celebrating at the 2nd annual Powersports Business Accelerate Conference at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Nov. 14-16. We'll look forward to more temperate climes there.

"We're continuing to build the education session lineup so that our dealer attendees can walk away with impactful ideas for 2023 growth," said Dave McMahon, Powersports Business content director and curator of the dealer education sessions. "At the same time, the sponsorship support of the conference has taken on a life of its own in recent weeks, with plenty more to come. We're excited to once again bring together dealers and business partners who can help them become more profitable in a setting like no other in the industry."

Sponsors have remarked on the event's ease-of-use. Conversations and networking are the focal points of the sponsor networking rooms, with all sponsors receiving a 6-foot long table. Bag-check a pull-up banner or two for behind the table and perhaps a tablecloth with a logo on it, and the shipping expenses are minimal. With lunches and networking receptions held in the same room throughout the event, it's an ideal setup for all.

In fact, here's a look at some of the sponsor tables from 2021 at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta (with a cameo from Crossroad Powersports and Broward Motorsports of West Palm Beach dealers to get things started!).

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Diamond: Torque Group

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA) and Rollick

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list):

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference will be held at the Caribe Royale concurrent with events from our sibling magazines and brands, OPE Business and Boating Industry.

Here's a look at the Caribe Royale Resort...

Following the 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, Derek Osner, Alex Reyes and Eric Osner were all smiles thinking of their takeaways to implement at Crossroad Powersports in Pennsylvania and Broward Motorsports of West Palm Beach in Florida.