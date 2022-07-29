ARI returns as Silver-level sponsor at PSB Accelerate Conference

With less than four months until the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference kicks off in Orlando, ARI has announced its commitment to the event as a Silver-level sponsor for the second year in a row.

ARI, of course, brings dealerships online and in-store technology solutions that help them Sell More Stuff. In fact, over 26,000 dealers worldwide Sell More Stuff thanks to their ARI partnership.

ARI is back for Year 2 as a sponsor at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 in Orlando.

Built exclusively for powersports dealers, ARI dealer websites generate more traffic, leads and sales than any other website solution on the market, according to the company. One dealer who recently migrated to the ARI dealer website platform saw an impressive 74% increase in direct sales leads.

Want you dealership to get found online? ARI offers a full suite of digital marketing products that deliver more traffic — online and in-store.

Looking for streamlined parts solutions? Since 1981, ARI has been the leader in eCatalogs. Get exclusive access to their unmatched library of more than 10 million SKUs at your parts counter, on your website or however you need it.

ARI connects with over 195 distributors, 120 OEMs, 1,400 aftermarket manufacturers and 90 integration partners worldwide.

The ARI staff will be making the trek to Orlando from their corporate headquarters in Duluth, Minnesota, where the temps will still be balmy around mid-November!

All sponsors will have a table and staff members from the company in the Sponsor Networking Room, which conveniently serves as the location for lunches and networking receptions during the Accelerate Conference.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Diamond: Torque Group

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA), Rollick and Revvable.

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial, Sheffield and Constellation Dealership Software.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list):

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

• West Virginia Motorsports, Princeton, WV

• Moto Primo Motorsports | Indian Motorcycle of Lakeville, Lakeville, MN

• Extreme Power Sports, Gaylord, MI

The interest level in the conference from dealers remains at a two-year high. With four months until showtime, dealers from a dozen states are booked for the 2nd annual event. Following a trend, the Extreme Power Sports crew from Michigan attended last year and secured their spot for 2022 four months out. They are a Polaris, Honda, Suzuki, Can-Am Spyder, Can-Am, Yamaha, Sea-Doo and Ski-Doo dealership.

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference will be held at the Caribe Royale concurrent with events from our sibling magazines and brands, OPE Business and Boating Industry.

Here's a look at the Caribe Royale Resort...

Following the 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, Derek Osner, Alex Reyes and Eric Osner were all smiles thinking of their takeaways to implement at Crossroad Powersports in Pennsylvania and Broward Motorsports of West Palm Beach in Florida.