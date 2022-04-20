Did your dealership stand out in 2021? Let’s hear about it!

Did your dealership and its team achieve benchmarks for success in 2021? Are you building off that momentum from your outstanding efforts in 2022? Nominations for the 2022 Powersports Business Best in Class Dealership Awards, showcasing the success of dealerships of all sizes in a particular segment of their business, are rolling in to PSB world headquarters. Deadline for nominations is June 1, but go ahead and complete it today while the sun has disappeared in it's still snowing in some parts of the country!

The Best in Class Awards are the first of their kind in the industry, allowing individual dealerships to showcase their teams and processes that led to success in 2021. Dealership staff are encouraged to ask their managers to apply in one or more categories. For example, your dealership might choose to apply for Best in Class for F&I - Prepaid Maintenance. All application responses would be related to your dealership's ability to grow its Prepaid Maintenance business in 2021, and the hows and whys behind the growth. Similarly, you might be applying for Best in Class for PG&A - Apparel Sales. Then you would share the strength of that segment of your business. Apply in one category or apply in all categories; dealerships can even create their own category.

Complete the online form below.

The inaugural Best in Class Dealerships will be announced during the Powersports Business Honors night at the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando. Multiple winners may be selected in the various categories. Profiles of the award winners will appear in the December 2022 print and digital edition of the magazine.

Dealers and industry members can click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Gold: FIN GPS Security and National Powersport Auctions (NPA).

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing and United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services and Speed Leasing.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference include:

Advertisement

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

Here's a look at the Accelerate Conference schedule

2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference Schedule

Monday, Nov. 14

4:00-5:00 p.m., Caribbean 1

Interview with the General Managers

Powersports Business content Dave McMahon will be joined by dealership general managers for a discussion. Join the conversation as we take a look at the year that was, share challenges and successes and identify trends for the future. With Justin Alpiser, Team Powersports; and Eric Osner, Crossroad Powersports.

5:00-7:00 p.m., Caribbean 3&4

Welcome Networking Reception

Toast to the past year and learn about the future from your dealership and industry peers with appetizes and drinks provided by the conference’s sponsoring brands. Meet new dealer peers and connect with companies that can add to your profitability in 2023. It’s a great place to make dinner plans for the evening.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

8:00-8:30 a.m., Caribbean Foyer, Coffee

8:30-9:15 a.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 1

9:15-10:00 a.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 2

10:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 3

11:15 a.m.-Noon, Caribbean 1, Education Session 4

Noon-1:30 p.m., Caribbean 3&4, Networking Lunch

1:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 5

2:15 p.m.-3:00 p.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 6

3:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 7

4:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Caribbean 3&4, Networking Reception

5:45 p.m.-7:00 p.m., Caribbean 1, Powersports Business Honors

Join us as we celebrate the dealership owners and staff who moving their businesses into the future with flare. We’ll honor and recognize the 2022 Class of 40 Under 40 Dealers; the inaugural class of Dealership Women With Spark; and the 2022 Best in Class Dealers. Grab a seat as we toast to the future success of our award winners. Another great spot to make dinner plans.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

7:45 a.m.-8:15 a.m., Caribbean Foyer, Coffee

8:15 a.m.-9:30 a.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 8

9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 9

10:45 a.m-11:30 a.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 10

11:30 a.m-1:00 p.m., Caribbean 3&4, Networking Lunch

1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 11

2:00 p.m.-3:15 p.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 12

Conference ends.

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference will be held at the Caribe Royale concurrent with events from our sibling magazines and brands, OPE Business and Boating Industry.