Nifty 50 spotlights top products shaping dealer profitability in 2026

The Nifty 50 has long been one of the most closely watched product recognition programs in the powersports industry. Presented annually by Powersports Business, the Nifty 50 highlights 50 products and services that stand out for innovation, dealer impact and revenue potential across parts, accessories, apparel, technology and F&I.

The 2026 Nifty 50 spans everything from high-tech AI sales platforms and F&I accelerators to hard parts, riding gear and theft-prevention systems.

For dealers, the list serves as more than a showcase of new gear — it’s a curated look at tools designed to drive margin, improve operational efficiency and create new profit centers in an increasingly competitive retail environment.

For the full list of Nifty 50 winners, check out the February edition of Powersports Business.

F&I and dealer solutions gain ground

A notable theme in this year’s list is the continued growth of finance, insurance and AI-powered dealership tools.

Aftercare earned recognition for its stand-alone accessory coverage, allowing dealers to protect up to five aftermarket accessories independently of vehicle purchases — creating incremental F&I revenue opportunities.

Brightline Dealer Advisors’ Accelerated Earnings Reinsurance Program was selected for its ability to compress traditional long-tail F&I revenue recognition into as little as 13 months.

Several AI-driven tools also made the list, including AiSalesAce’s buyer conversion engine, DX1’s AI Sales Assistant, Impel’s Sales AI and Chat AI platform, Transax’s AI Sales Agent and Revvable’s AutoForm Fill credit-capture tool — all aimed at improving lead response times and boosting close rates without increasing headcount.

Octane Lending’s Captive-as-a-Service and Synchrony’s PRISM underwriting platform further reflect the industry’s push toward expanding credit access and embedded finance.

Theft prevention and tech-forward hardware

AL3RT GPS was recognized for combining real-time tracking, audible alarms and remote disable capability into a single theft-prevention system — an increasingly relevant category for dealers and consumers alike.

YUASA’s Bluetooth Battery Tester adds wireless diagnostic capabilities for service departments, while Ideal Computer Systems’ Parts Locator integrates real-time distributor inventory visibility directly into the DMS to reduce backorders.

TecAssured’s Software Suite and Ekho’s dealer platform were highlighted for streamlining F&I, compliance and titling processes across all 50 states.

Hard parts and performance upgrades

Performance-driven components remain a strong category within the Nifty 50 for 2026.

Performance Machine’s Race Series Monobloc Caliper promises increased rigidity and improved stopping power. Progressive Suspension’s 944 Series Shocks with Quik Preload System simplify preload adjustments for touring riders. Rekluse’s APEX Manual Clutch, RacingBros’ SCOUT 43 fork for the Surron Ultra Bee, and Ikon Suspension’s vintage VMX shocks round out the performance segment.

S&S Cycle’s billet head breathers for Milwaukee-Eight engines and Vance & Hines’ Razorback 450 slip-ons also earned spots for their blend of performance and styling appeal.

Accessories and apparel that drive margin

Accessories and apparel — often among the highest-margin categories for dealerships — are well represented.

Kolpin Outdoors’ aluminum UTV bed box addresses storage needs for midsize and crossover UTV owners. Pro Armor’s NXT LVL tunnel storage box and Polaris-branded tow and recovery straps expand off-road utility offerings.

On the motorcycle side, Burly Brand’s Titan Hand Guards, Klock Werks’ Tire Hugger fit kit, Kodlin USA’s water reservoir cover and Memphis Shades’ spoiler windshields offer bolt-on upgrades with visual impact and dealer-friendly installation.

Apparel and riding protection selections include Mountain Grit’s Anvil Monosuit, Z1R’s Gust 2 jacket and California Heat’s 7V Heated Muffie handwarmer.

Marine and specialty standouts

The list also reaches into adjacent segments. AmeriDeck’s hydraulic lift system simplifies loading heavy motorcycles and equipment into pickups. Gulf Stream Docks’ mooring pole extender addresses storm-related dock lift concerns. Harley-Davidson’s SYN3 synthetic lubricant and Bronco’s magnetic drain plugs underscore continued demand for maintenance-focused products.

In the youth and electric segment, Denago Powersports’ quick-swap accessory battery for the E-Hawk 6 electric ATV doubles ride time, while Herc Outdoors’ Polar Linq Adapter enables cross-brand accessory compatibility in snowmobile applications.

Why it matters

For dealers navigating margin pressure, inventory volatility and evolving consumer expectations, the Nifty 50 serves as a roadmap to products with demonstrated retail relevance and profit potential.

Rather than focusing on OEM units, the program underscores the importance of parts, accessories, apparel, service tools and F&I solutions in driving total dealership performance.

As 2026 unfolds, many of these products are expected to influence showroom merchandising, service department workflows and digital retail strategies across the powersports industry.

