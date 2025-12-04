AMA opens voting for 2025 AMA Racing Awards
The American Motorcyclist Association has announced its nominees for the 2025 AMA Racing Awards, kicking off member voting for one of the organization’s biggest annual honors. The awards recognize standout racers, rising youth talent, dedicated organizers, and the volunteers who help power motorcycling competition nationwide.
“The 2025 season delivered unforgettable moments across every discipline. Racers and organizers pushed the limits, broke records, and continued to grow our sport in inspiring ways.” —AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier.
AMA members can vote now through Dec. 15 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2N2H5SG. Winners will be announced shortly after voting closes.
2025 AMA Racing Award Nominees
AMA Athlete of the Year: National Championship
- Broc Nicol — AMA Speedway National Champion
- Steward Baylor Jr. — Overall AMA National Enduro Champion
- Dante Oliveira — AMA National Hare and Hound Champion; AMA NGPC Champion
- Benjamin Kelley — GNCC XC1 and Overall National Champion
AMA Athlete of the Year: Grand Championship
- Enzo Temmerman — Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award; double National Champion in Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport
- Bodie Paige — Winner of Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track and Road Race Horizon Awards; Open Heavyweight National Champion
- Quin Wentzel — AMA Vintage Grand Champion
AMA ATV Athlete of the Year
- Connor Shafer — 450cc Hillclimb National Champion
- Kinsey Osborn — ATV WMX National Champion
- Syler Padusnak — Youth All-Star, 250 Mod and Schoolboy Sr. National Champion
- Brycen Neal — GNCC ATV XC1 National Champion
AMA Veteran/Senior Racer of the Year
- Antal Halasz — Vet/Senior Road Racer of the Year; Vet 40 1000 Expert National Champion
- Adam Beldyga — Flat Track Vet/Senior Racer of the Year; Veteran (30+) and Senior (40+) National Champion
- Gregory Pamart — Motocross Vet/Senior Racer of the Year; Masters (50+) National Champion
- Dennis Burnett — Senior Vintage Grand Champion
AMA Youth Racer of the Year
- Sawyer Gieck — Youth Motocross Racer of the Year; double 85cc National Champion
- Jackson Joiner — Youth Flat Track Racer of the Year; double 85cc National Champion
- Cruise Texter — 50cc Production Chain Drive and 65cc Modified National Champion
- Raycin Kyler — 65cc Limited National Champion; first female to win an Open Class at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship
- Kannon Zabojnik — FIM Junior Motocross World Champion (65cc); National Champion in 65cc (10-11)
AMA Female Racer of the Year
- Lachlan Turner — WMX National Champion
- Kristen Rodrigues — Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award winner
- Rachel Gutish — FIM EnduroGP World Champion; member of the U.S. Women’s World Trophy Team; multiple national titles
- Mikayla Nielsen — NGPC Women’s Pro National Champion
- Kira Knebel — Build. Train. Race. National Champion
- Korie Steede — GNCC WXC National Champion; U.S. Sprint Enduro Women’s Pro Champion; Women’s World Trophy Team gold medalist
Voting is open now, and AMA dealer and industry members are encouraged to remind riders to participate in selecting this year’s top performers.