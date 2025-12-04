AMA opens voting for 2025 AMA Racing Awards

The American Motorcyclist Association has announced its nominees for the 2025 AMA Racing Awards, kicking off member voting for one of the organization’s biggest annual honors. The awards recognize standout racers, rising youth talent, dedicated organizers, and the volunteers who help power motorcycling competition nationwide.

Following another remarkable year of racing across the nation, the American Motorcyclist Association has announced the nominees for the 2025 AMA Racing Awards. (Photo Credit: Willy Browning)

“The 2025 season delivered unforgettable moments across every discipline. Racers and organizers pushed the limits, broke records, and continued to grow our sport in inspiring ways.” —AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier.

AMA members can vote now through Dec. 15 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2N2H5SG. Winners will be announced shortly after voting closes.

2025 AMA Racing Award Nominees

AMA Athlete of the Year: National Championship

Broc Nicol — AMA Speedway National Champion

Steward Baylor Jr. — Overall AMA National Enduro Champion

Dante Oliveira — AMA National Hare and Hound Champion; AMA NGPC Champion

Benjamin Kelley — GNCC XC1 and Overall National Champion

AMA Athlete of the Year: Grand Championship

Enzo Temmerman — Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award; double National Champion in Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport

Bodie Paige — Winner of Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track and Road Race Horizon Awards; Open Heavyweight National Champion

Quin Wentzel — AMA Vintage Grand Champion

AMA ATV Athlete of the Year

Connor Shafer — 450cc Hillclimb National Champion

Kinsey Osborn — ATV WMX National Champion

Syler Padusnak — Youth All-Star, 250 Mod and Schoolboy Sr. National Champion

Brycen Neal — GNCC ATV XC1 National Champion

AMA Veteran/Senior Racer of the Year

Antal Halasz — Vet/Senior Road Racer of the Year; Vet 40 1000 Expert National Champion

Adam Beldyga — Flat Track Vet/Senior Racer of the Year; Veteran (30+) and Senior (40+) National Champion

Gregory Pamart — Motocross Vet/Senior Racer of the Year; Masters (50+) National Champion

Dennis Burnett — Senior Vintage Grand Champion

AMA Youth Racer of the Year

Sawyer Gieck — Youth Motocross Racer of the Year; double 85cc National Champion

Jackson Joiner — Youth Flat Track Racer of the Year; double 85cc National Champion

Cruise Texter — 50cc Production Chain Drive and 65cc Modified National Champion

Raycin Kyler — 65cc Limited National Champion; first female to win an Open Class at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

Kannon Zabojnik — FIM Junior Motocross World Champion (65cc); National Champion in 65cc (10-11)

AMA Female Racer of the Year

Lachlan Turner — WMX National Champion

Kristen Rodrigues — Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award winner

Rachel Gutish — FIM EnduroGP World Champion; member of the U.S. Women’s World Trophy Team; multiple national titles

Mikayla Nielsen — NGPC Women’s Pro National Champion

Kira Knebel — Build. Train. Race. National Champion

Korie Steede — GNCC WXC National Champion; U.S. Sprint Enduro Women’s Pro Champion; Women’s World Trophy Team gold medalist

Voting is open now, and AMA dealer and industry members are encouraged to remind riders to participate in selecting this year’s top performers.